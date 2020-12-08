'Housewives would be well-advised to leave their Christmas shopping for some other day'

December 8th was always the traditional start of the Christmas season.

The date was, for many years in rural Ireland, set for rural families to head to the cities for a huge annual shopping excursion, mobbing the local businesses in search of presents and other supplies, and fitting a big lunch in along the way, if it could at all be helped.

"They couldn’t cope, it was so busy,” Catherine Leader, of Leaders' Menswear on North Main Street, told this parish's Claire O'Sullivan in 2012.

Christmas shopping at St. Patrick's Street, Cork - crowds at window of Munster Arcade, December 1930

"I remember when whole families would be standing there, waiting to be kitted out. I suppose it was a time when there wasn’t as many cars. People practically did their shopping for the next six months. All the clothes, shoes, underwear, any goods for the house, they were all bought that day."

In Dublin, newspaper lifestyle sections, like those in the Irish Times, were still advising local home-makers to avoid the big shopping destinations, lest they be caught in the rush.

Interior of Queens Old Castle, Grand Parade, December 1948

Such was the influx of travelling business still drawn to the city by the allure of its lights, and a choice of outlets you still really didn't have in the towns.

Suburban life had solidified itself in the expanding east-coast cityscape also, with businesses reporting brisk trade for the following few days, as commuting householders would enter the fray to investigate what would be left before major restocks were carried out.

Santa Claus at Munster Arcade, St. Patrick's Street, Cork, December 8th, 1970

Traffic was a major concern for city centres, with gridlock invariably occurring, and governments of the day encouraging shared cars and laying on extra public transport for the day that was in it.

“With all the country motorists who will be in town, any Dublin motorists who can do so should leave their cars at home,” said Charles Haughey, in 1960.

Then a secretary for minister of justice Oscar Traynor, he curtly added, “Dublin housewives would be well-advised to leave their Christmas shopping for some other day.”

Escalators for Roches Stores, Patrick's Street, Cork being installed, ahead of the December rush. Nov 18, 1971

It all seems like an age that's a bit more bygone than it really is, such is the exponential pace of the world in the last few decades.

"Unfortunately, it's not like that anymore", said Ms. Leader, in the 2012 interview. "Year by year, it has faded."

Cars began to proliferate in the 1950s and 1960s, which led to out-of-town shopping centres attracting big-name anchor tenants, in turn pushing out city-central opening hours, and escalating the importance of in-person spectacles like Christmas lights, window displays and Santa's Grottos to draw people out and in the doors.

Cork City Christmas lights, Patrick Street, looking towards Brown Thomas. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Now we have online shopping, 24 hours a day, available at our fingertips, with colossus-like figures like Amazon straddling the commercial landscape, while local businesses moving online survive and thrive from the support of dedicated customers. If you're like this writer, and the season is more about seeing people, you'll happily make your list, and start organising, buying and hiding stuff around the house sometime in October.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have supplanted days like December 8th in societies and economies worldwide, providing deals aplenty over the past few years, but raising annual questions about bigger chains' bulk-buy business models, and the sustainability of overproduction to feed demand.

Dublin, December 8th, 2012: one of the biggest shopping days in Irish retail during the 2010s recession. Photo: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

The consensus in the business community in recent years has been that 'farmer's day' has become a normal day like any other in the run-up to Christmas, with retail owners and city-dwellers of a certain vintage often bemoaning the passing of a staple in their working calendar.

And yet, yesterday, members of your writer's own family, still in the habit of taking the train up from Mallow for a big shop around this time of year, decided they'd beat the traditional rush by heading up the day before December 8th, taking a snoop around around their usual stops before friends and neighbours subjected themselves to the city the following day.

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 15th November, 2020. A view of the Christmas display of the Brown Thomas store on Patrick's Street in Cork, City, Ireland. - Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Part of the appeal this year, of course, is getting out of the house and enjoying literally any change of scenery. It's cause for concern that we as a society empty out of lockdown, after two waves of a global pandemic, and immediately head in our masses into tight spaces, queues and all the other 'delights' of the annual rush.

But as a recurring motif of 2020 has been reverting to the comforts of life before the pandemic, perhaps December 8th, and the ritual of getting into brick-and-mortar shops to tick off some of the last few boxes, isn't quite dead yet.

And after the year they've had, you can be sure Cork retailers will be relishing that fact.