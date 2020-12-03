Hitler and Captain America, 80 years later

Eight decades on, the cover of Captain America Comics #1 remains breath-taking in its audacity: Adolf Hitler is knocked down by an explosive punch, as a Nazi bullet bounces off the star-spangled interloper’s shield.

A full year before Pearl Harbour forced the US into World War II, this wasn’t nod-and-wink stuff: probably the world’s most recognisable leader, against a backdrop of swastikas, being walloped by a man wearing the American flag.

Captain America Comics #1, though cover dated March 1941, hit news-stands on December 20, 1940, and told the story of scrawny Steve Rogers, the orphaned son of poor Irish immigrants, who, too sickly to enlist in the Army, volunteers instead for a dangerous experiment which transforms him into a super-soldier. Captain America was created by two first-generation Jewish immigrants.

Jacob Kurtzberg, born on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, was already a working artist by his early teens, churning out artwork in sweatshop conditions. In 1940, the 23-year-old – going by the pseudonym Jack Kirby – teamed up with 27-year-old writer-editor Joe (born Hymie) Simon to create a patriotic superhero for publisher Martin Goodman’s Timely Comics (which decades later would become Marvel Comics). Captain America’s triangular stars-and-stripes shield bore a legally too-close-for-comfort resemblance to the already-established character The Shield. A month later, Cap debuted his famous round shield. Whatever Cap lacked in originality, though, he more than made up in bravery, and socking a real-life super-villain sold a million copies.

American Nazis, thin-skinned cowards then too, didn’t like that, and Timely’s grimy offices received a torrent of death threats. Years later, Joe Simon recounted getting a phone-call from Mayor LaGuardia, a long-time critic of Hitler, while the NYPD stood guard at the door.

“I was incredulous as I picked up the phone,” Simon wrote, “but there was no mistaking the shrill voice. ‘You boys over there are doing a good job,’ the voice squeaked, ‘The City of New York will see that no harm will come to you’.”

Cap’s adventures were formulaic and silly, with Steve and his teenage sidekick Bucky routinely slipping from their army base home to fight zombies, werewolves and other ghouls – usually saboteurs in disguise – before returning just in time for roll call. The artwork, though, primarily Kirby’s, was astonishing, with musclebound characters bursting from the page in impossible scenes of balletic energy.

The third issue’s text story – “Captain America Foils the Traitor’s Revenge” – was the first published work of a young production assistant hired only because he was the cousin of the publisher’s wife. Stanley Lieber would become better known by his pseudonym, Stan Lee. Captain America was a smash hit, inspiring dozens of knock-off characters and regularly outselling Time Magazine, eventually starring in his own film serial. Simon and Kirby became convinced Goodman was cheating them of their promised 25% of the profits, and so they secretly negotiated a lucrative deal to jump ship to National Comics, the future DC Comics.

Goodman got wind of it, and fired them. Simon and Kirby always suspected Goodman’s source was Stanley Lieber. In 1944, Jack Kirby went to war, landing at Omaha Beach soon after D-Day. When his superiors realized his talents, he was given the dangerous job of scouting ahead and drawing maps for Allied troops. Fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, Kirby was lucky to survive, nearly losing his legs to frostbite. He wrote every day to his beloved wife Roz.

After the war, Kirby and Joe Simon renewed their partnership, inventing the hugely successful romance comics genre.

Post-war sales dwindling, Captain America limped through failed relaunches (usually fighting Communists) and fell dormant until 1964, when Kirby and Stan Lee successfully revived him. Lee hated teen sidekicks, and killed off Bucky, a rare comic book death that actually stuck, at least for four decades.

Awakened after years on ice, Cap was a man out of time, and a symbol of a simpler America. His struggle for relevance would become his unique selling point in the Sixties.

Cap’s new partner, the Falcon, became in 1969 the first mainstream African-American superhero. (The Black Panther (1966) is African.) During Watergate, Cap tracked a hooded terrorist leader to the White House. Cornered in the Oval Office, the subversive – whose face we never saw – took his own life. Marvel’s top brass quizzed writer Steve Englehart whether this was supposed to be Nixon.

“I swore up and down it wasn’t,” he said later, “but once it was in print, I had no problem admitting it.” Disillusioned with the US government, Steve Rogers briefly quit as Captain America, but soon reclaimed the shield, reasoning that he stood for more than anyone administration.

Increasingly embittered, Kirby would work on-and-off for Marvel until 1978, fighting for every penny while characters he created – Hulk, Thor, the X-Men, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four – made millions. Kirby would spend his remaining years battling the company and never received what he felt was his due, while Stan Lee flourished as the public face of Marvel.

During Reagan’s Eighties, the (fictional) US government tried unsuccessfully to force Cap to work for them, replacing him briefly with a more militaristic Captain.

More recently, an alternate, violently jingoistic version of the character featured post-9/11, but Cap has always been a noble and reflective figure, and comic book heroes invariably revert to type.

Bucky was eventually revived, in a critically acclaimed run, as the Winter Soldier, a brainwashed Soviet-era assassin, and would later become a big part of the film franchise continuity. Steve Rogers was killed, for a time, and Bucky took his place.

One jarring storyline during Trump’s presidency reimagined Cap as a neo-Nazi sleeper agent, but that – like his earlier death – was just a temporary, media-friendly distraction.

Perfectly embodied on-screen this past decade by Chris Evans, Captain America has never enjoyed a higher public profile, even though Evans has now finished as an Avenger and passed the shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam “Falcon” Wilson. The upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier adapts the 1980s story a government-sanctioned replacement Captain.

On February 6, 1994, Jack Kirby, the man who created or co-created much of what would one day become the largest cinema franchise in history – the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earning approximately $22.5 billion by 2020 – died of heart failure aged 76.

Stan Lee attended Jack’s funeral, with Roz Kirby’s permission. Toward the end of the ceremony, he slipped away quietly. Roz saw him go and called out to him, but he didn’t hear. Marvel was shamed into giving Roz a pension, and she vowed to live long enough to claim every cent she believed Jack was owed. She died in 1998.

Joe Simon passed away in 2011, aged 98. Four years earlier, when Cap had “died”, Simon had said: “It’s a hell of a time for him to go. We really need him now.”

In 2014, Marvel agreed with Kirby’s estate to honour “Mr Kirby’s significant role in Marvel’s history”. Stan Lee went to his reward in 2018 at 95. Turning 80 in a time of unprecedented political turmoil in the US, Captain America is still slinging his mighty shield.