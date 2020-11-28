Alan Hughes: 'I am scared of dying, we have had a lot of death in our family'

Both of my parents died when I was twelve within six months of each other, so my childhood was not your usual upbringing.

My brother ran an accountancy firm in Enniscorthy and thought that the best place for me to go was to live with him and his family. They were fabulous, but I missed Dublin and I ran away, basically.

I lived with my sister Margaret then, in Ballyfermot and that was where I lived for the rest of my childhood. There are twelve years between me and my next sibling. I was a twinkle in my father's eye!

I could never see myself in a nine to five office job. I always wanted to take risks in life but I didn't have the ambition to get on the telly, that's for sure. My first serious job was as a train announcer in Heuston Station, and then I started doing bit parts as an extra and I suppose I got the bug for acting from that.

I never really had a career plan, things just kind of fell into place. I wouldn't say that they fell always in the right way, and I did lots of exploring, like living in New York for a year. I think I did the same kind of things that most people do when they are trying to find themselves.

I often wonder what would have happened to me if I had stayed in New York. Would I have pursued an acting career there, or would I have become a businessman?

I ran a shop that sold soaps on Lexington Avenue across from Bloomingdales and I wonder would I have ended up running more stores and being really successful. That's the fork in the road that I think about when I consider my life.

My proudest achievement is meeting and marrying Karl. He is the person I turn to in all aspects of life. We are in rehearsals for the panto now and of course, tensions rise when you are trying to get a show up and running. The crew know that when I call Karl 'huns', he is in trouble!

I would like to be remembered as a nice person. People always say to me 'you come across lovely on the telly,' and I think 'what do you expect me to be?' I'm not famous, I just happen to be on the television or on stage doing the panto. I'm still me.

I have learned that life is not a dress rehearsal and you have to give everything a go. When my sister died and my brother died, and one of my best friends passed away and then Karl's Mam died - I just thought, 'what are we doing?'

I decided then that we have to take all the chances that life gives us. I'm glad now that we took all the holidays we could - when we could still travel - because who knows when we will have that chance again? Karl and I don't deny ourselves now, because we know how precious life can be.

I am scared of dying. We have had a lot of death in our family and circle so I do have a fear of death. I am scared of being unwell because I've seen people suffer. I get checkups every six months, and the doctor says to me 'you don't need more blood tests,' but they put my mind at ease.

I think I am best at being me. I feel that I am me in every aspect of my life, and I think that what you see whether I'm on stage or on the television is the best of me, and I'm proud of that.

Not very much surprises me after this year. After 2020, we all have to hope that we've seen it all.