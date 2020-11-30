Sky Matters: Look to the skies for Jupiter and Saturn optical illusion

December skies are often good for skywatchers. The nights continue to get longer, offering the possibility to observe stars and planets from well before teatime and right up until breakfast. It’s a great month to introduce the kids to the skies above. Happily, this December there are a number of celestial wonders gracing our skies for us all to enjoy. Venus rises in the south-eastern sky about 5am and is visible until it gets lost in the glare of the morning Sun around 7:30am. The planet drifts closer to the Sun as the month progresses but will be visible throughout the festive period. During 2020 we learned that Venus may harbour life, a prospect that makes it all the more enticing to view.

A few days previous to the Big Day, on December 21st, we have the winter solstice when the length of day falls to its shortest – a meager 7 hours and 30 minutes. Of course, every cloud has a silver lining and on this December 21 we have a rare “conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn in which the two planets will be so close in the sky as to look like a bright double planet. This is the closest these two giants of the solar system will appear to have been in over 800 years – the last time such a close conjunction occurred was during the Norman invasions.

Cast your gaze towards the southwest just after sunset and don’t get caught out by the fact that sunset is early, around 4pm. Realistically you should be able to view the two planets from about 5pm until 6:30pm, but this depends on your local horizon so if you have tall trees or buildings they may obscure your view and you may need to go elsewhere. With your unaided eyes, you can test your visual acuity and see if you can separate the two planets or whether they blur into one fuzzy dot. A pair of binoculars should show the two planets simultaneously, including the beautiful rings of Saturn. A small telescope will show even more detail, but if the magnification is too high you won’t be able to see both planets at the same time – and that’s the money shot! For those of us who might be watching the skies throughout December we will see brighter Jupiter move inexorably towards fainter Saturn until 21st and then pull away to the east as the month continues. The apparent closeness of Jupiter and Saturn is an optical illusion resulting from Jupiter passing in front of Saturn from our perspective, but in reality they are billions of km apart.

Earlier in December we can enjoy the annual Geminids meteor shower, peaking on the night of 13th and morning of 14th, with up to 120 shooting stars expected per hour. Geminids are best viewed after midnight, but don’t let that put you off looking earlier. This year the Moon is almost in its “new” phase, so it won’t interfere by brightening up the skies with its glow. Given this is the case, take the opportunity to let your eyes adapt to the dark, at least 10 minutes but ideally 20 or so. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky and the Geminids are well known for producing multi-coloured trains, adding to the visual spectacle. These colours are produced by a combination of super-heating of oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere alongside the vaporisation of material in the meteors themselves.

It would be remiss not to finish the year with a positive nod to the many scientists around the globe who have tamed universal laws to bring the prospect of Covid-19 vaccines to the fore. It feels like understanding how our universe works has hardly ever paid larger dividends.

Further information on what’s visible in the December skies can be found on the CIT Blackrock Castle Observatory website at https://www.bco.ie/sky-matters/.