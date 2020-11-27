This Christmas story from a former M&S employee in Dublin will give you the feels

It has time pressure, it has risks, it has self-doubt, it has father/son bonding and even a Creative Zen MP3 player
Closeup photo of served Christmas dinner table

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 11:05
Anna O’Donoghue

We’ve all had our tails from Christmas’ gone by and as this year will be, well slightly different, people have been taking to social media to chat about their fondest memories.

But there’s one that has been doing the rounds from a former M&S employee that hit us right in the feels.

It has time pressure, it has risks, it has self-doubt, it has father/son bonding, and even a Creative Zen MP3 player.

Richie Craven got his first-ever job working at M&S in Dundrum when he was 16 years old.

As soon as he started he kept hearing these myths about the Christmas Eve Waste Sale, where all the food that wasn't sold on the 24th was marked down 90%.

Everyone Craven worked with kept telling him not to get anything in beforehand because there was so much left that you could get your whole Christmas meal after the shop had shut on the 24th.

He and his father argued for weeks about whether or not to get a turkey beforehand or risk it.

It was then he grabbed a Turkey the size of "an American toddler" and felt he was at a loss so grabbed sausage stuffing, croquette potatoes, duck-fat roasters, candied parsnips and carrots.

He starts to drift towards the tills and the manager asks him what he's doing.

Craven goes on to say that the best thing was that his dad made a big deal about him providing it and any time someone said they liked something he'd give him an elbow in the ribs.

By the end of the dinner you'd have sworn I'd taken the job as some sort of Oceans 11-style long-con.

He also received a Creative Zen MP3 player. 

His best Christmas ever. 




