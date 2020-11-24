Make Black Friday green again: The best eco-friendly tips and local deals

We’ve all seen the videos. Endless crowds shuffling into shopfronts at the brink of dawn, tents gathered on footpaths overnight, brawls occurring over department store deals.

Black Friday, which occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US, originally marked the day stores would start to turn a profit in the lead up to Christmas. It eventually became the biggest sales day of the year, with shoppers often beginning their hunt right after the turkey is gone.

The queues probably won’t be as long this year, but Adobe still estimates that Americans will spend around $189 billion on Christmas shopping in 2020, most of which will occur between November 21 and 26.

More and more retailers are beginning to take part this side of the pond too, with Irish consumers spending around €250 million on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s online equivalent, last year.

And we’re not the only ones doing damage, with Chinese consumers spending a record-breaking €47 billion during Singles Day, Alibaba’s version of Black Friday, earlier this month.

While all of this may be good for big companies, it’s detrimental to the environment, with the US Postal Service estimating it’ll deliver over 900 million packages after this week and An Post already delivering 2.5 million parcels per week here at home.

The shipping process involved in delivering Black Friday packages leaves a massive impact on the environment. Picture: iStock

That’s a lot of factory production, a lot of lorries releasing toxins into the air, and a whole lot of packaging.

It’s difficult to resist the urge to purchase something during the sales however, as research shows they’re designed specifically to create a sense of urgency and panic, triggering us to think we’re missing out if we don’t secure the deals we come across.

If you do find yourself tempted by this week's sales, there are a few things you can keep in mind to minimise your carbon footprint, while supporting local businesses along the way.

Avoid fast shipping

Expedited shipping, like the two-day option provided to Amazon Prime members, has a much larger carbon footprint than regular delivery, employing planes, trains, and too many automobiles to get your item to you in time.

Wait out the normal delivery time instead, it will get there eventually.

Request bundled shipping

On some websites, you can request that your items be bundled during shipping to avoid unnecessary packaging. Check the site’s FAQ section or send a quick email to see if this a possible option when buying multiple items.

Only buy what you need

60% of the clothing produced by fast-fashion companies will end up in a landfill within the next year. Picture: iStock

This one might be obvious but avoid filling landfills by only buying items you really need. 60% of the clothing produced by fast-fashion companies will end up in incinerators or landfills within the next year and when it comes to electronics, only 20% of materials can be recycled, leaving the rest to leak out toxins in a landfill.

Do your research

Check if you’re shopping from an eco-friendly company by scanning their website or checking their rating on the Good On You sustainability app.

Look for words like upcycled, recycled packaging, and carbon-friendly delivery.

Rethink returns

Returning unwanted items again leads to more deliveries and packaging and many big companies are simply throwing them away, due to the cost of reprocessing.

Perhaps see if you can get ill-fitting clothing tailored, give unwanted items to friends, donate pieces to your local charity shop or resell on sites like Depop instead.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Don’t just dump every piece of plastic from a package into the recycling thinking it can be broken down. Look for the symbol on each piece of rubbish to see which bin it should go into and if it can be recycled at all. If you're unsure check out www.repak.ie

You can also hold on to any boxes, tissue paper, and ribbons from your packages to reuse for gifting next month.

Shop local

Plenty of Irish businesses are taking part online in Black Friday this year, see if your local stores are offering a click and collect service. Picture: iStock

Over 70% of the shopping we do online in Ireland is from international companies. Champion Green estimates that if we each spend just €50 shopping Irish this holiday season instead, we could boost the economy by €180 million.

So, if you are going to shop in this year’s sales why not do it locally and support Irish businesses while reducing your carbon footprint?

The closer the store, the less traveling the item needs to do. Even better, you can click and collect from nearby shops to eliminate the need for packaging and delivery at all.

Amazon makes roughly $17 million dollars every hour. They don’t need any more support, but your local family-run shop certainly does.

Green Friday deals

Many Irish retailers are joining in on Black Friday with online offers this year, putting a Green Friday spin on the day. Here are a few Irish businesses that have already revealed their eye-catching offers.

Wordsworth Bookshop

Wordsworth bookshop in Cork City already has some early Black Friday offers on, including a selection of bargain books now in stock. Call 029 70154 for call and collect or inquiries. For customers who are unable to travel to them, they are offering a delivery service for €6.99.

www.facebook.com/wordsworth.millstreet/

Vibes & Scribes

Vibes & Scribes fabric shop in Cork is marking Green Friday with their new Mystery Fabric Remnant Bundles with three random two-metre pre-cut fabrics available at a highly discounted rate. The bundle costs €30 but has a value of at least €80.

www.vibesandscribes.ie/

Backballer

Great news for those of us trying to manage a stiff back while working from home. Backballer has a sale for Black Friday with up to 40% off many products.

www.backballer.com/

Wineport Lodge Athlone

Snag a gift voucher with 15% off from Wineport Lodge until November 30.

Wineport Lodge, located on the tranquil banks of Lough Ree, is offering 15% off its gift vouchers for Black Friday. Bonus: The vouchers don't expire, so you can add a little cheer to your weekend by booking next year's getaway now.

www.wineport.ie

Ester’s Aromas

If you're looking to get ahead on your Christmas shopping, there's plenty of perfume and candle sets reduced in Ester’s Aromas’ Green Friday sale.

www.estersaromas.com

The Metropole Hotel

The Metropole Hotel is offering an overnight dinner and bed and breakfast deal for €125 for two people this Black Friday.

www.themetropolehotel.ie/

Cork International Hotel

The Cork International Hotel is also doing a Black Friday offer of an overnight bed and breakfast stay for just €89 for two people. The hotel is also inviting families to enjoy “Family Date Night” with their private cinema and delicious Sunday lunch offering included.

www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/

McSport

McSport is offering up to 50% off selected items in their Black Friday sale, running from now until Monday, November 30.

www.mcsport.ie

Vixi Gifting

This independent online store based in Co Tipperary has a Black Friday sale on items in its Mindfulness collection, plus free delivery throughout Ireland.

www.vixigifting.com

SOSU by Suzanne Jackson

Find your fan favorites in SOSU's Glow Up bundle.

Cult-favorite SOSU by beauty guru Suzanne Jackson has launched its Black Friday sale with 30% off at checkout as well as a special 'Glow Up' bundle offer. The bundle, worth over €100, contains all of the fan favorites - from lashes to palettes - for just €55.

www.sosubysj.com

Blacks Brewery Kinsale

Blacks Brewery is currently offering a mega-deal for those looking for gin gifts, including a pack of five gin gift sets (€250 value) for €150.

www.blacksbrewery.com

The Kilkenny Shop

Find the perfect Irish gifts online at the Kilkenny Shop, which has locations all over the country and up to 50% off its website for Green Friday.

kilkennyshop.com

Cummins Sports

Cork-based Cummins Sports is also lashing up to 50% off products on its online store, with nationwide delivery available.

www.cumminssports.ie

Great Southern Hotel Killarney

The Great Southern has already dropped a 15% off sale online, which runs from November 20 until December 1. The offer applies to their gift vouchers, which can be mailed straight to recipients in time for Christmas. Check out their website for other winter offers.

www.greatsouthernkillarney.com

Sapphire Eyewear

Struggling with tired eyes? Sapphire Eyewear might be your answer, with 20% off their range of blue-light glasses this weekend. Just use the code BFSapphire20 at checkout.

As usual, the Cork couple who run the business will donate a pair of glasses to someone in need in a developing country for every pair sold.

www.sapphireeyewear.com

Jando Prints

This award-winning Dublin based print duo specialise in capturing Irish landmarks and are offering 20% off their entire full-price range online from November 24 until November 30.

www.jandodesign.com

Jando specialises in prints of Irish landmarks.

Luna by Lisa

Lisa Jordan, or Just Jordan as she is known to her fans, launched her highly-acclaimed hair and beauty company in 2017 to resounding reviews. Shop for up to 30% off products this weekend.

www.lunabylisa.ie

Number 31 Dublin

Luxury bolthole Number 31 in Dublin city is offering 10% off gift vouchers for overnight stays until November 30. Bed and breakfast for two starts from €170 and vouchers are valid for five years.

www.number31.ie

Mediglow Skincare

This Cork-based skincare clinic is offering up to 25% off its newly launched online shop this week, with exclusive deals on gift sets and other essentials from brands like Image, Murad, and Environ.

www.mediglow.ie

The Skin Nerd

Speaking of skincare, don't miss out on the 30% off sale our columnist Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd, is hosting on her website for Black Friday. Shop her own acclaimed brand, Skingredients, as well as many others.

www.theskinnerd.com

Max Benjamin

Max Benjamin's sets are going for up to 50% off.

Candle experts Max Benjamin will be offering up to 20% off some of its luxury gift boxes and 50% off their Ocean Range on their website this weekend.

www.maxbenjamin.ie

Conor Merriman

Dublin-based illustrator Conor Merriman is offering 20% off orders over €20 on his website, where you'll find a beautiful selection of prints and greeting cards.

www.conormerriman.com

Spotlight Oral Care

Renowned Galway-based Spotlight Oral Care is offering 30% off its entire website, including its electric sonic toothbrushes and whitening strips.

www.spotlightoralcare.com

Stauntons on the Green

Stauntons' gift vouchers are valid for five years.

A night away in one of Dublin’s most coveted literary hotels is a fantastic way to spoil someone this Christmas, with 15% gift vouchers for stays at Stauntons on the Green in the city centre. Vouchers for bed and breakfast start at €145 and are valid for five years.

www.stauntonsonthegreen.ie

WineLab.ie

WineLab is swooping in at the perfect time to offer customers 15% off their range of sustainably sourced wine boxes. Bonus perk: Get your curation delivered straight to your door free of charge.

www.winelab.ie

Get up to 15% off your stock of sustainable wine for the festive season.

Stillgarden Distillery

Stillgarden is an independent and experimental distillery in Dublin city. Check out their website for 20% off their Christmas gift boxes to try something new this season.

stillgardendistillery.com

Eccles Hotel and Spa

Eccles Hotel in West Cork is also hopping on the discounted voucher bandwagon, with 10% of its gift vouchers until November 30th. Vouchers are valid for five years, with one night’s accommodation, a three-course dinner, and breakfast for two starting from just €280.

www.eccleshotel.com