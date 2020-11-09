Tickets to Cork farm's Christmas grotto sell out as families seek face-to-face chats with Santa

Organisers behind a long-running Christmas grotto have been “overwhelmed” by bookings to see Santa Claus in person this Christmas.

The man in red will be arriving in Leahy’s Open Farm in Dungourney, Co Cork, once more this year, but with a difference: the boys and girls will be chatting to Santa outdoors and from a distance.

Leahy’s has been running a Christmas event for over 20 years and they adapted their setup to cater to Covid-19 regulations this year.

Uptake for tickets was strong when they went on sale at the weekend, with organisers saying they were “so overwhelmed” that they sold out quickly. The numbers visiting the website even caused it to crash.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has booked to come see Santa with us this year - we are blown away,” they said.

“We hope to put on a safe and successful Christmas event this year - fingers crossed the restrictions will allow us to!”

So what will the socially-distanced event look like?

“Understandably, it will be different as the event will be held outdoors which will consist of a socially distanced visit with Santa, photo and present from the big man,” organisers said.

For families looking for a personal touch this Christmas, the innovative Elf Express company in Cork might be the answer. Those who book a visit will see two elves turn up at their door to tell children whether or not they have made it onto the naughty or the nice list.

The socially-distanced experience has had hundreds of bookings already.

Other options for families around the country can be discovered here.