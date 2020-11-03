Election anxiety: What it's like to be a US citizen in Ireland today

Like many other Americans today, I woke up with a feeling of anticipation I can only compare to that of a child on Christmas Eve.

Not in a “Santa is coming to visit,” type of way, but rather a “what the hell is going to happen in the next 24 hours,” type way.

The difference is, of course, that I’m waking up with an outsider's point of view, having been born in the US but mostly growing up here in Ireland.

I know I’m not alone in this, with over 17,550 US dual-citizens living across Ireland, all similarly prepared to stay up well past midnight tonight to witness the results of the presidential election.

Though my father still lives across the pond, both of my parents are from West Cork, so I’ve always identified as Irish; especially in my school days.

But as I grew older and childhood bullying stopped, I started to embrace my American citizenship, seeing as I usually spend over a quarter of the year there.

Over the last four years, however, like many of my Irish-American peers, I began to once again feel a disconnect from my US roots.

The electoral college, endless appointments of judges, divisions between the House and Senate, it’s all been mind-numbing to keep up with.

Sometimes it seems like a pitch of Cork and Kerry fans couldn’t be as divided as these voters.

Over the summer, while I worked remotely from Rhode Island, I saw a very different country than the one I remember growing up in.

Trump posters were pitched in neighborhood gardens, ‘Make America Great Again’ stickers littered bumpers, ‘Vote Trump’ flags tumbled down the highway on the backs of trucks.

The first time I saw someone with a loaded gun holster while eating out in a restaurant, I nearly choked on my food.

My family lives in a very liberal, Democratic, state, yet we became scared to speak ill of the current administration when talking to those outside of our circle.

Dinner party conversations began to revolve around politics, my dad stopped playing the news in the pub he owns to avoid brawls, and I felt my step-grandfather age every time he asked me what the Irish really thought of Trump.

The last four years have been exhausting. Then finally, just when we think it might nearly be over, Covid-19 means that the election results may draw out until the end of the month.

Mail-in voting is an amazing thing and would seem like a no brainer to a country like ours, yet the sheer size and dynamics of the US means that many key states, such as Pennsylvania, won’t have their results until well into mid-week.

Yet, alas, we hold strong. We buy our espresso and wine and plan the long night ahead, hoping to at least hear the key Florida results by the close of day.

Because all we can hope is that when this is all over, no matter the candidate chosen, that just maybe someone will concede by December and perhaps we can finally have a Christmas free of politics.

When I woke up the morning after Election Day 2016, I called my American stepmom and we cried together over the phone.

In 2020, I just hope we’ll be crying for all the right reasons.