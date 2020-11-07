This Much I Know: Ian McKinley

Ian McKinley, International Rugby Star

I grew up on the outskirts of Dublin, the youngest of four, in a fantastic family that was very keen on sports. Mum played hockey and dad reached a very decent level in rugby.

Religion was a big part of my youth. My father is a Church of Ireland Rector.

I went to St Columba's School and was academic enough, but was always on the look out for that chance to get out and play sports. Rugby in particular. When I completed my Leaving Certificate, it was straight into Leinster Rugby for training.

The biggest challenge I’ve had to face was when a team-mate’s boot caught me in the face and a stud perforated my left eye during a club game. I was twenty. It was a professional and personal disaster at the time.

I underwent emergency surgery and 70 per cent of the vision in my left eye was regained.

Unfortunately, 18 months later my retina detached and, despite two more surgeries, I lost all sight in that eye. It ended my playing career at the time. When a coaching role came up in the Italian city of Udine, I jumped at the chance.

It took me a long time to deal with the emotional impact of what had happened.

If I could change one thing on the school curriculum, I’d focus more on mental wellbeing.

When I was in school there was a real attitude of ‘toughen up’ if you got injured. Thankfully those days are sort of dwindling, people now realise the mental impact of physical injury.

The best advice I’ve ever received is about the importance of having a support bubble.

Always surround yourself with good people. We all have our own issues to deal with and we will all need support at some point.

The trait I most admire in others is a good work ethic.

The thing that irritates me most about others is laziness.

My idea of misery is to have to sit behind a computer all day.

My idea of bliss is being outdoors, with team mates.

I always wanted to return as a player and when I was permitted to use specially-adapted goggles to keep my good eye safe, it meant I could return to the field as an Italian club player and, ultimately, I got called to the Italy national squad.

Ambition is as important as talent when it comes to sports.

My biggest fault is being over critical.

My biggest extravagance is food. Having lived in Italy for so many years I was exposed to great cuisine and appreciate good ingredients.

Now, I’m coaching with both Ballymena Academy and Rainey Old Boys’ Rugby Football Club in Northern Ireland.

My work life balance is improving.

Cooking is a big passion, after sport of course, and so is my charity work with organisations that support the visually impaired.

Even though I’m not playing at an official level, I do keep to a fitness regime. I run every morning or evening and go to the gym, even a makeshift type of gym will do if needs be during Covid. The important thing is to be doing some kind of activity.

If I could be reborn as someone else for a day I’d be Neil Armstrong, to experience being the first person to walk on the moon.

I suppose I do believe in some kind of afterlife.

The lesson in life so far is to always be positive, first and foremost and, don’t simply accept what other people say - no matter what size an organisation is, you can ask questions.

Ian McKinley officially opens Fighting Blindness’ Retina 2020 Public Engagement Day taking place virtually on Saturday November 7.

The conference provides a rare opportunity for people with sight loss and their families to quiz experts on their eye conditions and to find out about the latest therapeutic advances - registration is free.