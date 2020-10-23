Dressed to impress: Halloween came early to Cork schools today

The children of Cork showed us all today that with face paint and a smile, Halloween 2020 is going to be full of fun
The kids of Cork showed us that even a pandemic can't keep their spirits down in an incredible display of dress up at schools across the county today.

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 16:42
Ciara McDonnell

(L) Sam O’Hara (3), The Learning Tree, Dublin; (R) Chloe Barry (5), Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Cobh.

(L) Pippa Duffy, age 7, Powerstown National School, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary; (R) Muireann (9) and Lucy (11), Christ The Saviour National School in Ballingarry County Limerick.

(L) Lana(9), Ruby (6) and Natalie (7) Ryan, Gaelscoil Carrigaline; (R) Culainn O'Riain (3), Horizons Montessori, Fíadh Ní Riain, (5), Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown, Cork.

(L) Michael (8) and Matthew (9) Mulligan, Ballinspittle National School; (R) Fiadh Collins (8 months).

(L) Willow Corbett (3), Oak Playschool Mogeely; (R) Jamie (8) and Kylle (6) Dunne, Beaumont Boys School.

(L-R) Mia Flavey (8), Spa National School, Tralee, Hazel Behan (6), Killahan National School, Abbeydorney and Luke Flavey (7) Spa National School, Tralee.

(L) Henry (2), Rory ( 8), James (6) and Max (2) Guiney, Banteer; (R) Ava O'Regan (8), Luna O'Regan (5), Mia O'Regan (10), Kate O'Brien (9) Niamh O'Brien (11), Ballintemple National School.

(L) Grace Fitzgibbon (8) and Eoghan Fitzgibbon (10) Scoil Nicolais, Frankfield; (R) Luke Crean (7) Ballinspittle NS, Noah Crean (4) Stickyfingers Preschool, Tiernan Crean (10) Ballinspittle N

(L) Eva Hallahan (8) Gaelscoil Droichead na Banndan; (R) Katelyn Burke Hewitt (11) and Madison Cronin (11) Sundays Well Girls School.

(L) Billie (2) and Tess (5) Simoes, Kinsale; (R) Riley Broderick (2), Minane Bridge.

Max (8) and Libby (11 on October 26) Merrins, Two Mile House NS, Naas.

(L) Adam Murphy (7), Cara Junior School Lucy Murphy (5), Scoil Maria Assumpta, Ballyphehane; (R) Baon Brown (4) Scoil Chlíodhna, Carrigtwohill, County Cork. Isha Brown (3) All Aboard Carrigtwohill Childcare Centre, County Cork.

