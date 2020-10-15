'Lazy, tired and clichéd': French people in Ireland react to Netflix show Emily in Paris

Netflix viewers have been obsessing over a new series added to the streaming site in recent weeks. Emily in Paris has been the talk of social media, WhatsApp chats and coffee dates for two reasons: while some viewers loved it for its escapism, others hated its lazy stereotyping of French people and cultures.

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive who lands a dream job in Paris but doesn’t speak a word of French - cue the stereotypical haughty French attitude of her coworkers who look down on her for speaking English and (shudder) having a strong work ethic. No late arrivals at the office and long, wine-filled lunches for Emily.

Emily swans about Paris taking selfies, eating pastries, meeting fashion designers and falling in love with the city and one or two of its inhabitants. She even dons a red beret (sacré bleu!).

The French characters, from Emily’s tough boss Sylvie who is having an affair with a married client to Gabriel, the handsome chef who lives downstairs and, of course, speaks perfect English, seem to have walked straight out of the big book of clichés.

Lily Collins as Emily and Ashley Park as Mindy in Emily in Paris. Picture: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Every one-dimensional Parisian character brought to mind the caricature of the charming but drunk Irish character in so many American TV shows. I wondered if French people were bothered by the portrayal of their nation in this way, so I reached out to two women living in Ireland who each lived for a time in Paris.

Sophie Delangle teaches at Enfants Francophones de Cork in Togher, and she lived in Paris for 15 years before moving to Cork in 1997. She says she was surprised to find she enjoyed Emily in Paris despite its negative reviews.

“I just watched the first episode today and liked it more than I would have expected. Maybe it's because I lived in Paris for 15 years and any chance to see Paris in movies makes me happy,” Sophie says.

She says watching Emily experience Paris for the first time reminded her of her own time spent wandering the city or sitting outside cafés.

“I would sometimes feel the same when I go there, walking in empty Parisian streets in sunny August afternoons, sipping ‘un petit blanc’ on a sun-soaked pavement café: the magic still operates the way it does for Emily, a genuine character whose attraction for the ‘Capitale des Lumières’ is fascinating to watch.”

Sophie Delangle, left, and Katia Valadeau, right

Sophie believes the critical reaction to the series is an example of political correctness gone too far.

“I don't think the series is offensive in any way. Of course it's full of clichés: the luxury of her professional set-up, the waiters in the café, the rudeness of the work environment, the glamor of the fashion statement, the air of seduction that exudes from each Parisian encounter.

"The French media campaign to alter the success of this series is pointless. It reminds me of the political correctness that is affecting so many areas of contemporary culture when what is criticised is just one point of view, the very one of Darren Starr, the film maker. Why is he not allowed to promote his love of Paris? No New-Yorkers complained about their city being exotic in Sex and the City.”

Less forgiving of the show is Katia Valadeau, a food writer living in Dublin who grew up in Paris. Katia says she sees Emily in Paris as the TV version of fast-food: she enjoyed watching it at the time but she doesn’t feel satisfied by it.

“The show is so far unmemorable and the only reason I'm still thinking about it because it's being written about a lot,” Katia says.

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Picture: Stephanie Branchu/Netflix

“The look of the city, the characters, the story line, everything about it was lazy, tired and clichéd. Did I enjoy it? Yes I did. Just like once in a blue moon, I want and enjoy a big burger and chips from that large chain I probably shouldn't mention here.”

Speaking of eating, Katia says the only part of the show that made her long to return to Paris was the food on screen.

“I binge watched the series last week as a Parisian expat and the food was the only thing that made me homesick. The croissants, the baguettes, the omelettes - those are all true to life but they're about the only things that are.”

Katia says the city in Emily in Paris is not the one she knows but the one manufactured by Hollywood for American audiences.

“I feel the need to state that what they show is not Paris, it's the postcard image rich white folks in America have of it. It is nothing like the rich tapestry of cultures that make Paris such a vibrant city. And it's a shame. I much prefer the real Paris to this odd version of it.”

Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris. Picture: Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Sophie too was reminded of Hollywood when watching Emily in Paris, though in a more favourable way.

“The series reminds me of the Woody Allen movie Midnight in Paris in the way it depicts Paris from an external and American eye,” she says.

“Plus people want to dream and are pleased to watch these beautiful looking actors, performing in such a romantic city. As Ernest Hemmingway wrote memorably 'Paris est une fête'. Let's enjoy the party, especially in this time of a pandemic.”

For those who want a true French experience on screen, Katia recommends Call My Agent, a series she describes as “glam and dramatic and just very funny” while Sophie thinks an iconic movie is the key to experiencing Paris from home.

“If you really want to experience the real thing, watch Amélie, Jean Pierre Jeunet's iconic 2001 movie. The hypnotic pictures and music will make you feel like buying a one-way ticket to Paris.”