Check out this spooky Pennywise the Clown cake from the movie It

When commissioned to create a cake in the likeness of Pennywise the Clown from the terrifying movie It, Cork woman Lynn O'Connell asked how far she could go with detail. "I wish given free reign by the mum of the boy who's birthday cake it would be, so I let my imagination run wild!"

O'Connell owns The Meaning of Cake, based in her hometown of Mallow, and is entirely self-taught. "It's just my passion," she explains, "I watch a lot of YouTube and ask a lot of talented people as many questions as I can!"

It took her three days to make the It cake, which contains both a chocolate biscuit cake layer and a red velvet cake layer, with a polystyrene head that's covered with fondant icing.

The Mum-of-two says that Halloween this year will be great fun, despite the fact that we can't get out trick-or-treating. For those of us who want to create some spooky treats of our own, Lynn recommends that we all bake cupcakes.

"They are so easy to make! And all the supermarkets do blocks of coloured fondant icing now, so you can make little pumpkins, little witches hats - cake decorating is so accessible now, so I would advise everyone to give it a go and let their imagination run wild."