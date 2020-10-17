Wedding of the Week: Cork couple Jake and Amy 'wouldn't change a thing'

From the stage to the silver screen, Amy Costello and Jake McAuliffe’s paths crossed when they took part in a school play and the Cork couple's first date took them to Douglas Cinema.

Amy, from Tramore Road, Togher, and Jake, from Pearse Place, Ballyphehane, became an item while attending secondary school. Amy attended Ballyphehane Presentation and Jake was a student at Deerpark CBS. Both schools joined forces for a dramatic production and the rest is history.

The happy couple. Pictures: Bismark Wedding Photography

They knew from the start they would spend their lives together. “Because we have been together so long, Amy really had no idea when the proposal was coming,” said Jake.

During Halloween 2018, Jake finished work early and called to Amy’s parents unannounced to ask their permission to marry her.

Jake planned his proposal to Amy for two months.

He spent the following two months making plans for his Christmas proposal, enlisting Amy’s mother Noreen’s help in choosing three engagement ring options at Aksoy Jewellers.

Jake then had a book made, telling the story of how he and Amy had met and fell in love, complete with many happy photo memories including holidays and moving into their own house together.

“Amy opened the gift on Christmas Day 2018 and was so overwhelmed by how much thought had gone into the book that I was wondering if she was ever going to get to the last page!” said Jake.

The couple tied the knot at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

But she did. That final page was left blank, and Jake asked her to marry him when she reached it.

They exchanged vows recently at the Oriel House Hotel in Ballincollig in a ceremony led by celebrant Sharon Quigley of 5-Star Ceremonies.

Toasting to their future were Amy’s mum and dad, Noreen and Hughie, Jake’s parents, Anne and Eddie, their respective partners Paul and Concepta, and Jake’s grandmother, Rena Donovan.

The bridal party: Alwyn O'Donoghue, Laura Madden, Grace Faherty.

Alwyn O'Donoghue was the maid of honour, while Laura Madden and Grace Faherty were bridesmaids.

Charlie Smart was by Jake’s side as the best man and Ferghus O’Connor and Jim O’Grady were groomsmen.

Jake’s godson, Callum O'Driscoll Burns, age five, also had a key role. “One of the funniest moments of the day was when Callum sauntered up the aisle with the rings, with a walk like something from Peaky Blinders!” said the groom.

Amy Costello and Jake McAuliffe with Alwyn O'Donoghue, Laura Madden, Grace Faherty, Charlie Smart, Ferghus O’Connor.

Amy and Jake had originally planned to tie the knot on April 17, but the pandemic meant they had to alter their plans not once but twice.

“Looking back now, we would not change a thing. From the morning and all the prep to the photos and welcoming everybody, a brilliant ceremony, well wishes, a top-class meal, and some questionable dancing, it was all a great day and one we will never forget,” said Jake.

The bride looked picture-perfect in a Mori Lee dress sourced in Vows while the groom was stylish in a suit from Morley’s. Stalks & Stems took care of the floral arrangements and Bismark Wedding Photography captured the big day on camera.

“Many, many people helped in making our day extra special. All our suppliers went beyond the call of duty in helping us have our day. Everyone was dealing with an unprecedented situation, but could not have been more helpful,” Amy said.

The newlyweds enjoyed a staycation honeymoon in Galway, Donegal, and Kilkenny.

Amy, who works in childcare, and Jake, an accountant, will live at Connolly Road, Ballyphehane.

