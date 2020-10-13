Who you gonna call? Mountain heroes of the South East

Three years ago Liz Browne, a keen hill-walker and a member of the Galtee Hillwalking Club, was assisting a guided hike as part of Aherlow Walking Festival when a walker fell and broke her ankle. The South East Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) were quick to respond to the accident.

“I gave her basic first aid and kept her warm,” Liz recalls.

“Mountain Rescue was called. I was watching as Jimmy Barry and Maureen O’Brien literally flew up the hill; they actually beat the helicopter there. Then the helicopter dropped the winchmen down. The girl was lifted out, and I remember thinking, ‘this is so cool.’ The next day I emailed and said, ‘how do I join?’”

SEMRA are an organisation of some 58 volunteers, headquartered in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, who are on call 24-7 covering incidents throughout the mountains and hills of the South East: the Slieve Blooms, Mount Leinster, the Knockmealdowns, the Galtees, the Comeraghs, and the Blackstairs.

They formed in 1976, when a light aircraft crashed in the Galtee mountains with no survivors. With no formal response, Gardaí, members of the army and members of the public joined forces in the response and later decided that a regular service for the region was needed.

SEMRA work closely with the Irish Coast Guard, An Garda Siochana, The National Ambulance Service and SARDA (Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland), but remain a fully voluntary service.

Photo taken in 2019 pre Covid following a rescue of two cragfast (stuck) walkers in Mahon Falls L-R: Mick Grant (SEMRA/SARDA dual member), Brian McConnell, Georgina Kelly, Terry Brophy, Liam McCabe, Matthew Branch, Liz Browne, Pat Holland, Tony Fitzgerald, Dave O’Brien, Gerry Tobin (SEMRA/SARDA dual member)

Three years after her first encounter with SEMRA, Liz is a fully trained member herself and has participated in dozens of call-outs. While majority of rescues conducted by SEMRA will be successful, they see their fair share of tragedy too. Sometimes they’ll arrive to find a person is deceased or they may be involved in searching for a body.

For Liz, this is a difficult but necessary part of the work. “It’s the last gift you can give,” she says. “You can bring that person home to their family and given them some dignity.”

SEMRA team leader and Kilkenny man Liam McCabe agrees. Liam has volunteered with SEMRA for 23 years; he says different volunteers have different ways of processing tragedy and that, while there’s a counselling service protocol available for rescuers, he takes great comfort in knowing that SEMRA are helping, even though some incidents take a heavy toll.

“I recently had the experience of informing a wife that her husband had died while her children were with her,” Liam says.

“As a father myself, that was very traumatic. But normally I take a pragmatic view: often the person is deceased before we get there, and in that situation, you are bringing closure to the family. That’s easier than when someone dies in your care. But it’s always the best attempt humanly possible to save a life and sometimes that doesn’t work.

“I know the trauma involved for families and I know the positive effect our team can bring to that occasion. We’re very good at it and I like to be part of something where you can bring positivity even though it’s unbearably sad. I like the idea of helping to make the situation more manageable.”

South East Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA), training exercise

Of the 30 call-outs SEMRA attended last year, around half involved a serious injury, and there is an average of around one fatality per year, Liam estimates.

However, this year, things are drastically different: SEMRA has experienced its busiest year ever, having already attended 37 call-outs, with more serious incidents. This is due in no small part to Covid-19 restrictions: staycationers and an increase in interest in nature are part of the cause, but Liz, who is in charge of SEMRA’s communications, has noticed another alarming trend.

“Instagram,” she says with a wry smile.

In Coomshingaun in the Comeraghs, there’s one particular rock that sits out in the lake. The picture to have is you sitting out on that rock with the lake behind you. A team member was up there recently and there was a girl there touching up her make-up, asking if that was the rock for the photo.

Some influencers are creating an irresponsible illusion in order to snap selfies with breath-taking views, according to Liz: one Irish Instagram couple, who post travel pictures under the handle @AGirlWhoBlooms and who have 186,000 Instagram followers, posted pictures from Coomshingaun earlier this year that definitely don’t display the practicalities of hill-walking.

“They posted pictures and videos of her in a frilly little white top and skirt up at Coomshingaun,” Liz says with a sigh.

“I certainly hope she got changed up there and didn’t actually walk up there in them.”

South East Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA), training exercise

For SEMRA members, though, it’s important to avoid attributing blame when people have mountain mishaps: they are on call to all, and they are keen outdoor enthusiasts themselves.

“Privately, we might have a bit of an eye-roll amongst ourselves, or you might think to yourself, ‘should I say something about going up the side of a mountain in flipflops?’ but we try to be non-judgemental,” Liz says.

“It’s important to remember that no matter how well prepared you are, anyone can put their foot down a hole or have a slip. We don’t want to be seen as judgemental because we’d be worried that’d put people off calling us out until they were in even worse trouble.”

Even as their services are in greater demand than ever, Covid-19 also hit their fundraising efforts; SEMRA hold one large fundraiser, The Long Way Round, which is a 15km sponsored night hike. Last year, over 800 people took part, but this year it was cancelled. Other smaller fundraisers, such as flag days and coffee mornings, were also lost.

SEMRA usually has operating costs of between €60,000 and €80,000, but again, Covid has changed this: the group has had to pay out €5,000 to purchase PPE, and the high number of call-outs means additional wear and tear on vehicles and additional first aid supplies.

SEMRA were amongst a round of voluntary services and charities who applied for and received a government Covid Stability Fund grant, taken from the Dormant Accounts fund, in early September; €53,000 worth of aid will go some distance towards keeping the mountain heroes of the South East in action for the year ahead.

Although they utterly reject the term “heroes.”

“We don’t see ourselves as heroes,” Liz says. “It’s just something we do. And there’s great things about it too. No matter how crap the weather is, or how early in the morning or late at night, everyone is there because they want to be there, and that’s a pretty unique thing to have.”

For more information or to make a donation to SEMRA, visit: http://www.semra.ie

Five beginners’ tips for hill-walking

South East Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA), training exercise

Dress: Wear proper sturdy hiking boots. Bring plenty of extra layers including hat and gloves, long-sleeved tops and waterproofs. Conditions can change very quickly; stay aware of your temperature and add or remove layers as needed throughout your walk.

Energy: Bring plenty water and some food, including a sugary snack in case of an energy slump. Never, ever leave litter behind you.

Time: Make an over-generous estimate of how long you expect to walk before you set off. Do you have enough hours of daylight? Walking in failing light can cause stumbles.

Finding your way: Don’t navigate on mountains with Google Maps. Get a compass and a set of paper maps (try the East West Mapping company for a good selection of hiking specific trail maps) or download a GPS-based app like ViewRanger. Bring a charged phone and a spare power bank.

Access: Respect gates and access points. Don’t park blocking potential access points for emergency services, even if they look overgrown or out of use. If you open a gate, shut it behind you.