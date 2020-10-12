Shop front: Green Dot Irish Design Makers 'thinking of you' during Covid

Green Dot - Irish Design Makers is a hub for beautiful, ethically made, Irish craft and design, based in Clonakilty. It evolved from a small craft business making baby gifts in 2013 while owner Lisa Tonge was on maternity leave into a beautiful shop and craft studio showcasing the work of over 50 Ireland based makers and creatives.

“We now have an amazing selection of ceramics, jewelry, soap, prints, books, artisan food and lots of other treasures from all over the country, but mainly from County Cork” says Lisa. They still make pieces in-house including baby blankets, beautiful organic ‘good scarves’, personalised superhero capes and even dog neckerchiefs.

The team at Green Dot focus on promoting well-made, unique, handcrafted work from all over the country as well as supporting people behind it. “The amount of time, skill and hard graft that goes into this kind of craftsmanship in our towns, cities and countryside is truly remarkable,” says Lisa.

Lisa has been overwhelmed by the support that Green Dot has received during the last six months, but there is no doubt that there were anxious times. “Obviously, it was very eerie and sad to see Clonakilty just a shadow of herself in March and it was quite stressful when we closed the doors not knowing what would happen.”During lockdown, Lisa started to put together gift boxes, and they have become a big part of her business. “We have sent so many heartfelt messages and packages for people that it has really been moving to write some of those words for people”.

MUST HAVE

Gift box from Green Dot Design.

“I love our new custom ‘Thinking of You’ gift box. I’m really proud of the amazing quality of the work from our Ireland-based-makers that is in it and it can really be tailored to suit any occasion or person.”

Good Scarf by Green Dot.

“We make ‘The Good Scarf’ in-house using beautiful, super soft ethically sourced organic Cotton Jersey. I think these are a win-win for everyone. They look great, are really nice to wear and you can be sure that everyone is treated fairly along the way in their production.”

www.greendotdesignshop.com