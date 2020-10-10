This Much I Know: Rory O’Connell

I believe that anybody can be taught how to cook.

Of course, it comes more naturally to some than others. Growing up in Laois, I’d no aspirations of becoming a chef — although food was a big part of our lives. My love of it is due to my mother. She spent her time cooking for the nine of us, six boys and three girls. Darina (Allen) is the eldest and I’m the second youngest. We always looked forward to the next meal.

After school, I studied law but I was hopeless at it. I spent most of my time at the races. I’m still a huge racing fan. Then I messed around with auctioneering and a few other things until, eventually, my mother suggested I go down to visit Darina in Ballymaloe. The minute I began working in the kitchen there, the penny dropped: I discovered that not only was I capable of cooking, I also enjoyed doing it.

After that, I spent most of my time in restaurant kitchens. Becoming a teacher and TV chef happened by accident. As head chef, you have to be a good teacher, so that simply morphed into me opening the Ballymaloe Cookery School school with Darina.

I still get a huge buzz from following a recipe and being able to see the fruits of my labour so quickly and to be able to create something that gives pleasure to others.

In order to be a good cook you need to love your ingredients and care where they come from and about the people who produce that food.

We don’t spray our fruit or vegetables. The use of organic produce is at the core of everything we teach at Ballymaloe. It colours everything we do.

My idea of bliss is cooking dinner from simple local ingredients and sharing it with loved ones.

I consider myself incredibly lucky. I was born into an exceptional family, full of love, although my father died when I was three. At 16 I realised I was gay. I never met any hostility or anything like that. It was never an issue.

If I could change one thing in our society I’d start to teach children how to cook from the very earliest stage possible in school. And I’d make ‘food’ and cooking an academic subject.

I really don’t know if there is an afterlife, it’s probably unlikely, but it is comforting to think that there is. I’m an irrational combination of believer and non-believer.

Believer or not, in times of stress I do find these lines of the Lord’s Prayer helpful ‘give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.’

Lockdown wasn’t so bad. I’m very lucky to live in beautiful Ballycotton in East Cork. We were able to film the fifth series of How to Cook Well during lockdown, which gave me some sense of normality, and I was also able to spend time working on my new book The Joy of Food which is out on October 12.

My favourite taste depends on the season. Right now it’s blackberries.

My biggest fault is that I get impatient, it's usually because I want things to be right — not just for myself.

I discovered sea swimming during lockdown. I now go every day, early in the morning. It keeps me sane.

My idea of misery is having a long commute. I’m extremely lucky as my workplace is six minutes from my home.

My biggest extravagance is buying ceramics.

The personality trait I most admire is kindness.

So far life has taught me the importance of finding something that you love to do, and making it your profession.

Rory O'Connell presents his fifth series of How to Cook Well, Tuesdays, RTÉ One