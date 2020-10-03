'Wouldn't change a thing': Wedding close to home is just perfect

As they gazed out over Roaring Water Bay, bride and groom, Aileen O’Sullivan and Daniel Hickey, didn’t mind one bit that their original wedding plan hadn’t worked out due to pandemic restrictions.

Photos by Emma Jervis Photography

They say they could not have asked for a better setting — and even joke that the groom didn’t have to put a foot beyond his home parish to exchange vows.

Aileen, from Dunbeacon, outside Ballydehob, Co Cork, and Daniel, from Skeaghanore, also outside Ballydehob, were married recently in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Kilcoe, by Fr Alan O’Leary.

Kilcoe Castle, owned by actor Jeremy Irons, was the backdrop for their wedding photos and they then headed back to 'base', where their reception unfolded in a marquee erected in a field at the front of their house in Skeaghanore.

“Fun fact: Daniel didn't actually leave his home parish on the day. He got ready in our house in Skeaghanore, went 2km down the road to the church, and then back to Kilcoe Castle for photos and home again,” said the bride.

“We were meant to go to a hotel, but we made the decision to have the wedding at home. We felt we would have more control over everything. And we 100% made the right choice. It was a wedding like no other. We made the best of it, and now we wouldn't change a thing. Everything happens for a reason.”

Aileen’s parents, Noreen and Connie O’Sullivan, and Dan’s mother and father, Helena and Eugene Hickey, were by their side and also lending their support were the 'bride squad': Gemma Donegan, Pearse Flynn, Louise Desmond and Lauren O’Sullivan.

“I travelled to the church in my friend Pearse’s Mini Cooper,” said Aileen. “Dan rebuilt a white BMW for the big day. He did it over the last eight years and it was the wedding car.”

Dan had Jer Cotter, John Joe O’Sullivan, Eoghan Hickey, and Joseph Hickey as his groomsmen. “Maria O’Sullivan, my sister, who lives in Canada, was meant to be a bridesmaid but, sadly due to Covid, she couldn't travel,” said Aileen. “My six-month-old nephew Conor Barron was also meant to be a page boy but, again due to Covid, couldn't travel to be there.”

Aileen and Daniel have been together for nine years. “We went to school together and our parents were also good friends,” said the bride. “We got engaged in Dublin on March 9, 2019.”

The couple paid tribute to their wedding co-ordinator Rose O’Sullivan, from Adrigole, west Cork. “She took all the stress away from me and was just amazing!” said Aileen.

Thyme 2 Eat, Ballydehob, was the caterer for the event. “Kieran and Alan worked magic by providing us with amazing food in the middle of a field,” said the bride.

“We tried to keep everything as personal and local as possible; our friend Clara made our invites and another friend, Laura, made our cake. Paudie McSweeney from Bantry looked after the bar management and he was out of this world.”

The bride chose her wedding dress in Brides of Éire in Clonakiity, while the groom and his party sourced their suits from Denis Deasy.

Wedding photographer Emma Jervis and Vow Art videography captured the big day on camera. West Cork Flowers, again a business within the parish, created the floral arrangements.

Party Time provided the marquee and Fields supermarket, Skibbereen, supplied the beverages.

The church music was by Dan’s cousin Johanna Ross while Alan Brooks, Bantry, performed at the drinks reception, and the Irish Weavers took centre-stage as wedding band followed by DJ Patrick Ahern.

For night-two of the celebrations, Darren Kiely, Millstreet, provided the entertainment along with The Rising, Killarney.

The newlyweds enjoyed a honeymoon in the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, Castlemartyr Resort, and Hayfield Manor, Cork.

Aileen works for Allied Irish Bank in Bantry and Dan is a poultry farmer and runs Skeaghanore West Cork Farm with his parents. They will live in Skeaghanore.