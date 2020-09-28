Shop Front: You'll find the best of Irish makers at Wild Design Collective 

Open since 2017, with stores in Paul Street Shopping Centre in Cork and Plunkett Street in Killarney, Wild Design Collective showcases work from some of Ireland's most talented makers and artists. "We are proud to be supporting growing small Irish businesses," says owner Bronwyn Connelly.

It's been a tricky few months for the business, says the retailer. "Navigating the new normal makes the in-store experience very different from before," she explains. "We have certainly missed the international customers in our Killarney store, but we have had wonderful support from the locals and staycations. It's been really inspiring for us to see the customer shift towards buying Irish and supporting local businesses."

Her team has been a huge help throughout this time. "They have been incredible from the outset, I'm very lucky and thankful for them"

As well as transitioning her business to include a larger online presence during the last six months, Connelly had a novel idea about how to attract passing trade during lockdown. "I installed a gift and candle vending machine outside our store in Cork, so customers could still buy small Irish made gifts. It was a real success and it is now a permanent fixture."

Wild Design Collective is expanding into the unit next door to its Cork store soon, to enable customers to have more room to shop safely. "We have some amazing new makers coming on board."

There have been some unexpected highs throughout this experience, says Connelly. "The local support has been incredible.

Wild Design makers and customers are a great bunch, and I received some many gestures of goodwill from the community." From offers to help out in the shop, or with the bookkeeping or regular drop-offs of coffee and sweet treats, every single gesture has been welcome and appreciated, she says.

"On a tough day those gestures really make it all worthwhile."

Must Have

Stay Wild Moon Child cushion by Felicia Thomas

Stay Wild Moon Child Cushion by Felicia Thomas: "I just love Felicia's work. It's playful, unique and she uses 100% organic cotton for her cushions, beauty and sustainability matched perfectly."

Enchanted tree by Ann Collins

Enchanted Tree, Felt Artwork by Ann Collins: "This goes back to my love of trees really, I love the nature, depth and mystery each of her pieces hold."

