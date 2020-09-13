Shape I'm In: Ian McKinley on life in Italy and his return to Derry

What shape are you in?

I would hope decent enough at the moment. I aim to train five or six times a week and this is usually a mix up between going to the gym and some form of aerobic exercise. I generally try to get this done in the morning so I have the rest of the day to focus on what I’m doing.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I look to have a balanced diet and eat according to what a training schedule that day or the next day may look like. I firmly believe everything should be consumed in moderation and that it is important to have the occasional cheat meal.

What are your guilty pleasures?

Nearly 10 years of living in Italy has made me fall in love with the cuisine so I would say any pizza dish, in fact, any carbohydrate dish to be honest.

What would keep you awake at night?

If I didn’t perform well in a match. I would re-enact the whole game in my head and think of what could have been done differently.

How do you relax?

The way I relax the most is probably watching some TV but I find cooking gives me a good time to reflect and therefore relax. I think it is the whole process of finding what to eat, preparing it and then, of course, eating it.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Growing up, I was obsessed with Jonah Lomu and he was a big reason why I wanted to start playing rugby. I also like athletes who have had to come through a lot of adversity and someone like Bethany Hamilton is someone who stands out. She is a surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack and was able to get back surfing to championship level.

What’s your favourite smell?

The Italian influence would have to say freshly ground coffee.

What traits do you least like in others?

I generally try and get on with everyone but I must say I find laziness tough to deal with.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Probably overthinking things. Particularly in sport, I have found that it is so important to follow your instinct and not worry so much about the outcome.

What would cheer up your day?

Just being active, getting things done and the other would be helping someone out.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I have a few: Connemara, I have been going there on holiday since I was a baby and it can be a magical place, weather dependent of course; Italy, the pace of life there is fantastic; Sri Lanka, I went here on my honeymoon, and it was the best holiday I’ve ever had.

What quote inspires you the most?

It’s the one my Dad has been saying to me since I started playing sport: ‘Do the basics’. It may seem simple but often they can be the hardest things to do. It is something that has always stuck with me and indeed has helped me through my career. Both my parents have played a very important role in my life.

Irene Feighan