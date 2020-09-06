Shape I'm In: 'With all injuries, you’re managing them for the rest of your career' 

TEAM Ireland hockey player Róisín Upton is philosophical about the high cost of playing at international level. Even if it means undergoing double hip surgery.

“I’ve carried niggles since but I have been playing away,” she says of the 2016 procedure, carried out during her final year at the University of Connecticut.

“With all injuries, you’re managing them for the rest of your career. They are part and parcel of playing the game - you’d be lucky to go through your career injury free.”

As with most competitive sports, hockey training has become more intense in recent years.

“It’s gotten quicker and the load has also increased, so the frequency at which you train and the intensity of the training has definitely increased even in the last two or three years.”

The intense training is paying off. Last year, her squad was the first Irish Women's Hockey team to qualify for the Olympics, following on the heels of their breakthrough silver at the 2018 World Cup.

A qualified primary school teacher, the 26-year-old Limerick native has put her career on hold for another year to focus on the rescheduled 2021 Games. “It’s all eyes on doing my best.”

What shape are you in?

We’ve had a lot of time to train individually and to focus on the physical side of things - a lot of running sessions and gym sessions in my home gym. We are back together as a full squad next Monday.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I always like to have some healthy snacks, such as a homemade fruit and nut bar. Davey Nutrition has a lot of great recipes. Also, I like to drink at least three litres of water a day. Sometimes you think you are hungry and really you're thirsty. Water is also great for your skin and hair.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate. It could be any type - I’m not fussy.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’m a fairly good sleeper. When we’re away on trips I’d be one of the first to fall asleep. I like to read before I sleep. I could be really into a book and, two pages in, I’m conked. It’s been known to have [hockey player] Nikki Evans take the book off my face.

How do you relax?

Reading - the books vary from literary fiction and thrillers to autobiographies, self-help and business. I just started Bikram yoga in December - we were trying to look at different ways we could involve some heat training in preparation for Tokyo given the weather there. I find it really relaxing. It’s also a great recovery tool. The classes were closed during lockdown so I do my own mobility and yoga at home but it’s not the same.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Growing up, it would have been Eimear Cregan. She was the Irish Women’s Hockey captain for a long time - her uncle Éamonn Cregan is the famous Limerick hurler. When she was coming to the end of her career, she returned home and played with our club team, the Catholic Institute. She was based in Cork in the first division and we were only the second division at the time - it was great to bring her home. The other person is Roy Keane. I was soccer mad growing up with two older brothers and my dad also played soccer.

What’s your favourite smell?

The salty air down by the seaside.

What would you like to change about your appearance?

I’m very comfortable with who I am. But I wouldn’t mind being one or two inches taller - I’m 5ft 6in. Those extra inches make a big difference when you’re defending in hockey.

When is the last time you cried?

Two weeks ago. A pal of mine moved Stateside - it was sad to see her go.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m a big overthinker.

Do you pray?

On the odd occasion - it’s more of putting it out there to the universe than a prayer.

What would cheer up your day?

When the sky’s blue and the sun is shining it’s that much easier to wake up with a smile on your face and a pep in your step.

What quote inspires you most and why?

Our team quote is ‘we can and we will’. It was inspired by Hannah Shields, the first Northern Irish lady to climb Everest. The first time she attempted to summit Everest and failed by about 500m. She went back a couple of years later in 2007 and reached it. In many ways that resonated with our group and team. We failed at every attempt up to now to qualify for the Olympics.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Spanish Point. I would have gone there with my brothers and my parents during my childhood. It’s always been that getaway spot. It’s not too far away - about an hour from Limerick.

Irene Feighan