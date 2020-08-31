School Daze - Orla Ní Fhinneadha: Say yes to chances that come your way

I was lucky to attend two fantastic Gaeltacht schools, Scoil Náisiúnta Cholmcille na Tulaí and Coláiste Cholmcille in Indreabhán. They are small schools in the heart of the Gaeltacht.

In primary school I remember learning about nature, Bean Uí Dhubhghaill had tadpoles in the classroom and brought us outside planting seeds and bulbs. We all loved her ‘bord dúlra’. There is something magical about nature as a child and we all loved learning about the world around us. She always sang lovely songs and rhymes with us as well and I often catch myself singing those very same rhymes with my classes now.

In secondary school I loved being in Máistreas Finnerty’s classes the most, she was the Home Economics teacher and she taught us so much about life as well as making sure we covered the course She took her job as a role-model very seriously and she prepared us girls for the world ahead of us. She was not afraid to tackle any subject in her discussions about health and personal issues. She sadly passed away this year but we all have fond memories of her. She really was a special teacher.

I’m lucky to be able to say that I was a happy and confident child. I loved art, drama, and music and I was blessed with many opportunities to experience the arts, throughout my entire schooling. Both schools really did allow pupils and students in my class to thrive in their own way, through sports, the arts or practical subjects such as woodwork. So I can honestly say that I was a happy child.

I was always good at maths and art! Máistir Ó Conghaile in my primary school loved maths and ensured that we knew our sums leaving his classroom. Most of my memories from fifth and sixth classes are of maths lessons and of poetry. I was never very confident with my sporting abilities as a teenager, but I think it had more to do with self-consciousness than actual ability which is a shame! I was never going to be the best on the team but I wish I had kept playing camogie.

I was taught to work hard and I have always brought that with me. Work ethic is so important in the real world, and I try to instill that in the children in my class along with taking pride in your work.

I wish I hadn’t worried so much about what other people thought. Now I know that if you enjoy doing something then just go for it. We waste so much time worrying about what others are thinking when in reality they probably aren’t thinking about us at all!

I am still very good friends with people from school and love having catch-ups. People have ended up in different careers — medicine, fashion, media, the arts, healthcare, accountancy, tradesmen, entrepreneurs but to name a few. It’s great to see people from our locality succeeding.

Máistir Glynn told me not to be afraid of being busy but to take everything I do seriously and to do it well. He knew the importance of a well-rounded education and I often think of him when I take on yet another college course or another project. I try not to say no to any good opportunity that comes my way.

I don’t think I can choose one stand-out teacher because every teacher influenced me in their own way. The teachers in my schools were fun and welcoming, we honestly had great craic in class. The kindness that was shown to me at school will stay with me forever and for that, I can’t thank them enough.

There’s no doubt that my own school days influenced my career path. Having great teachers made me want to be a teacher. I want to allow children to enjoy school as much as I did.

For all the children returning to school this September, I would like to tell them that if there is something in particular that is bothering or worrying you, write it down in a personal note for your teacher. Your teacher really wants to help you but they can’t do that unless you share your worries. You might be surprised to find that other children in your class have the exact same fears! A problem shared is a problem halved.