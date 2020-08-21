Covid-19: Kids give their thoughts on heading back to school

School is more enjoyable with my classmates and if I didn't understand a question I could just put my hand up instead of sending an email and waiting a long time.
I missed my graduation and my Confirmation.
I am most looking forward to seeing my friends when I go back. I’m not really worried about going to school.
At home, I played Fortnite with friends, worked in the garden, played with my brothers and sisters and learned to do some cooking.
Erm... I preferred being in school because I see my friends there.
I missed my Communion but I had it a few weeks ago. I can’t wait to see my friends again in school.
I like having school in a classroom because I can see my friends and my teacher.
I’m looking forward to seeing my new teacher and friends and playing with them.
I went to the beach a lot after school closed. I collected stones and shells and I played with the sand and got in the water.
In lockdown I was reading books, baking and making TikToks.
I prefer to learn in the classroom because our teacher tells us what to do and we're not doing it all ourselves and there's a time limit set on it.
I can’t wait to see my friends at school but I worry that I will catch coronavirus.
I’m looking forward to starting in my new school and being able to work beside my friends again.
I’m worried about making new friends as we will all have to stay two metres apart and potentially wear face masks.
I missed my sixth-class graduation and my Confirmation was delayed.
The school and parents organised a streamed graduation mass and an outdoor picnic in which we all sat two metres apart from each other.
I did some woodwork at home and I also learned some coding. I wouldn’t have time usually for these things under normal circumstances.
If I was to learn long division I would prefer to learn it from my teacher but it was nice to have my parents as my teachers as I improved my Irish.
I’m not really concerned about going back, just hope I remember to social distance all the time in school.
Learning is 100% better in school.
I missed my confirmation but I got to make it a few weeks ago instead.
I’m not looking forward to anything in particular in school.
I’m not worried about going to school... well, except maybe the homework might be too much.
After school closed I was doing arts and crafts, playing with my brothers, video calling my friends, playing with my dog and homework (a lot of homework!).
I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again in school but I’m worried that everything will be different and I won't be able to hang out with my friends.
I’m looking forward to meeting all my friends when we go back to school but I’m worried about how it will be in school, will we have to wear masks and stuff?
I went walking a lot with my family and did loads of baking at home.
It’s better to learn in the classroom than at home.
This year I missed out on my graduation and school tour.
I’m excited to see all my friends and doing Home Economics in secondary school.
I missed out on my confirmation, my school trip to Carlingford and my school concert.
It was a great surprise and we had great fun. I’m looking forward to starting secondary school.
I’ve no worries and I’m looking forward to starting at a new school.
I spent my time doing school work online and going for walks.
I think learning is better in class than at home.
I’m looking forward to meeting my new teacher and seeing my friends.
I’m not worried, I’m looking forward to going back to school.
I liked going on walks with my family in the last few months.
School is better in a classroom.
I missed my Communion this year. I’m looking forward to seeing all my friends in school.
I’m not worried, I'm happy to go back to school.
I preferred learning in school because I get to see my friends there.
I missed my school tour, I was looking forward to it so much.
We were going zip lining.
I can’t wait to see my friends and my teachers, they’re fun and really nice.
I’m worried about forgetting all the Irish. I’m kind of worried about coronavirus but I think we’ll be okay.
I kind of prefer being out of school because I get to use a computer and Skype my friends.
And I get to help Chloe (and get in Chloe’s way).
I got to do my Communion in August instead of in May.
I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and doing art and maths.
I’m scared of forgetting everything I learned and I’m worried about my friends forgetting who I am!