Covid-19: Kids give their thoughts on heading back to school

Holly Broughan (12), first year Ghlór Na Mara, Co Dublin

School is more enjoyable with my classmates and if I didn't understand a question I could just put my hand up instead of sending an email and waiting a long time.

I missed my graduation and my Confirmation.

I am most looking forward to seeing my friends when I go back. I’m not really worried about going to school.

Jamie Broughan (11), fifth class Gaelscoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin

I’m looking forward to seeing my friends when I go back. I’m not worried about going to school.

At home, I played Fortnite with friends, worked in the garden, played with my brothers and sisters and learned to do some cooking.

Liam Broughan (8), third class Gaelscoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin

Erm... I preferred being in school because I see my friends there.

I missed my Communion but I had it a few weeks ago. I can’t wait to see my friends again in school.

Éabha Broughan (7), second class Gaelscoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin

I like having school in a classroom because I can see my friends and my teacher.

I’m looking forward to seeing my new teacher and friends and playing with them.

I went to the beach a lot after school closed. I collected stones and shells and I played with the sand and got in the water.

Lexi Daly (12), fifth class Banteer National School, Co Cork





Lexi Daly is starting fifth class at Banteer National School, Co Cork

In lockdown I was reading books, baking and making TikToks.

I prefer to learn in the classroom because our teacher tells us what to do and we're not doing it all ourselves and there's a time limit set on it.

I can’t wait to see my friends at school but I worry that I will catch coronavirus.

Maya Drum (12), first year Loreto High School, Co Dublin

I’m looking forward to starting in my new school and being able to work beside my friends again.

Maya Drum (12) is worried about wearing face masks when she starts secondary school.

I’m worried about making new friends as we will all have to stay two metres apart and potentially wear face masks.

I missed my sixth-class graduation and my Confirmation was delayed.

The school and parents organised a streamed graduation mass and an outdoor picnic in which we all sat two metres apart from each other.

Rowan Drum (10), fifth class Divine Word NS, Co Dublin

I did some woodwork at home and I also learned some coding. I wouldn’t have time usually for these things under normal circumstances.

If I was to learn long division I would prefer to learn it from my teacher but it was nice to have my parents as my teachers as I improved my Irish.

Rowan Drum (10) hopes he remembers to social distance at school

Even though I do see my friends outside to play, it would be nice to be back in school with them again.

I’m not really concerned about going back, just hope I remember to social distance all the time in school.

Ryan Kirwan (12), first year Glor Na Mara, Co Dublin

Learning is 100% better in school.

Ryan Kirwan (navy jacket) celebrating his Confirmation with his parents and his siblings, Luke and Katie.

I missed my confirmation but I got to make it a few weeks ago instead.

I’m not looking forward to anything in particular in school.

I’m not worried about going to school... well, except maybe the homework might be too much.

Katie Kirwan (10), fifth class Gael Scoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin





Katie Kirwan (10)





After school closed I was doing arts and crafts, playing with my brothers, video calling my friends, playing with my dog and homework (a lot of homework!).

I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again in school but I’m worried that everything will be different and I won't be able to hang out with my friends.

Luke Kirwan (10), fifth class, Gael Scoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin





Luke Kirwan (10) is worried about how school will have changed when pupils return.





I’m looking forward to meeting all my friends when we go back to school but I’m worried about how it will be in school, will we have to wear masks and stuff?

Katie McCaul (12), first year Millstreet Community School, Co Cork

I went walking a lot with my family and did loads of baking at home.

It’s better to learn in the classroom than at home.

Katie McCaul is starting secondary school in Millstreet, Co Cork.

This year I missed out on my graduation and school tour.

I’m excited to see all my friends and doing Home Economics in secondary school.

Sarah O’Brien (13), first year Lusk Community College, Co Dublin





Sarah O'Brien at her surprise graduation party. She is starting secondary school at Lusk Community College.





I missed out on my confirmation, my school trip to Carlingford and my school concert.

On my graduation day, my neighbours organised a surprise graduation party for me and two friends.

It was a great surprise and we had great fun. I’m looking forward to starting secondary school.

I’ve no worries and I’m looking forward to starting at a new school.

Isabelle Redmond (10), fifth class Gaelscoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin

I spent my time doing school work online and going for walks.

I think learning is better in class than at home.

Isabelle Redmond (10)

I’m looking forward to meeting my new teacher and seeing my friends.

I’m not worried, I’m looking forward to going back to school.

Ava Redmond (8), third class Gaelscoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin

I liked going on walks with my family in the last few months.

Ava Redmond (8)

School is better in a classroom.

I missed my Communion this year. I’m looking forward to seeing all my friends in school.

I’m not worried, I'm happy to go back to school.

Chloe Savage (10), fifth class Gaelscoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin

I preferred learning in school because I get to see my friends there.

I missed my school tour, I was looking forward to it so much.

We were going zip lining.

I can’t wait to see my friends and my teachers, they’re fun and really nice.

I’m worried about forgetting all the Irish. I’m kind of worried about coronavirus but I think we’ll be okay.

Amy Savage (8), third class Gaelscoil Baile Brigín, Co Dublin

I kind of prefer being out of school because I get to use a computer and Skype my friends.

Amy Savage (8) and Chloe Savage (10) on Amy's Communion Day earlier this month.

And I get to help Chloe (and get in Chloe’s way).

I got to do my Communion in August instead of in May.

I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and doing art and maths.

I’m scared of forgetting everything I learned and I’m worried about my friends forgetting who I am!