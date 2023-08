According to research conducted by Dublin City University’s (DCU) Anti-Bullying Centre this year, 45% of teens witness mistreatment online and one in ten experience cyberbullying.

This can make the online world a dangerous and frightening place for them to be. Yet research shows that teenagers spend approximately three and a half hours online every day.

Tozi is a new app that aims to make the internet safer for young people. Created by Vodafone Ireland in collaboration with DCU and the ISPCC, it aims to educate, empower and support young people with the tools and advice they need to have a more positive online experience.

It consists of Cosmos, a content library with stories and tips on how to handle common online scenarios such as ghosting, trolling and account hacking.

There’s also My Space, a private journaling area offering a gamified diary and feelings tracker. At all times, there is access to Live Help through Childline should they experience bullying or witness something that upsets them while online.

Tozi is free to download on iOS and Android.

Terry Deary's Tales of Ballydoon

Horrible Histories in Cork

History is about a lot more than dates. When brought to life in its full gory detail, it can delight and enthral us all. Since 1994, the celebrated author, actor and educator, Terry Deary, has done just that with his best-selling Horrible Histories series of books.

On September 19, he’s bringing Terry Deary’s Horrible History Roadshow to Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork. From 6pm to 7.30pm, he will regale families with stories and introduce them to his latest series, The Tales of Ballydoon.

These are six novels written for first- to sixth-class primary school pupils, covering Ireland’s social, environmental and scientific curriculum through fun and engaging stories of magic and adventure.

Tickets to this event cost €7.50 and are available from exa.mn/Horrible-Histories-roadshow

Pippa Bows in action

Headbands for newborns

Dubliner Nikki Whelan is the proud mother of Jayden and Pippa. When her daughter was born, she loved dressing her up in pretty clothes and accessories.

However, when she started looking for hairbands, she couldn’t find any that matched the quality and design she had in mind. So she started making them herself.

She now has a team of mammies to help her create Pippa Bows stocked in shops nationwide and online at littlebowpip.com.

These bows are made from soft fabrics and come in a wide and ever-increasing range of designs. They also stretch and grow with your child’s head.

A size small fits a newborn to 18 months, while a medium starts at six months and goes up to adult. They cost from €8 to €12.

Apply for Young Scientist

A study of 500 secondary school students in Ireland found that 67% were interested in learning more about pursuing a career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) allows them to turn these ideas into reality. Applications are now open for the 60th BTYSTE, which will take place from January 10 to 13 in Dublin.

This exhibition shines a light on STEM research and innovation with project entries from secondary school students nationwide in categories including tech, social and behavioural science, biological and ecological sciences and chemical, physical and mathematical sciences as well as the new health and wellness category. More than 200 prizes are to be won across all five categories, including the overall award of BT Young Scientist and Technologist of the Year.

This prize is worth €7,500, and winners go on to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

Deadline for entry is October 2.