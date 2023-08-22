Tots To Teens: Free course helps to build coping skills

GOING back to school is exciting for many children. They look forward to seeing their friends, starting classes, and resuming extracurricular activities. But, according to the ISPCC, it’s daunting for others.

These children feel anxious about fitting into new friendship groups, adjusting to a new teacher, or meeting family expectations. The ISPCC has designed a programme to help them cope.

Smart Moves is a free, resilience-based programme for fifth- and sixth-class pupils and covers topics that range from friendship to problem-solving.

“It’s about building lifelong coping skills,” says Niamh Clarke, of the ISPCC.

“Having resilience doesn’t mean you won’t face challenges. It means you will have the ability to endure those challenges and bounce back.”

Smart Moves is available in English and Irish, from www.ispcc.ie/smart-moves.

Immunity boost

Sniffly noses, coughs, and colds are more likely when the children return to school.

However, Rebecca Barry, a mother of three and a pharmacist at Halley’s CarePlus Pharmacy in Adare, says parents can take steps to boost children’s immunity.

Re-establishing a sleep routine is one. “Many children go to bed later during the summer,” says Barry. “But the first couple of weeks back at school can be exhausting, so start bringing bedtime back to an earlier hour to help them prepare.”

Teaching good hygiene habits is another. “Stock up on pocket-sized packs of tissues and show children how to use and dispose of them properly,” says Ms Barry. “It’s also important that they know how to wash their hands, especially after using the toilet.”

Supplements can be useful too. Barry recommends a multivitamin to strengthen the immune system, omega 3 for concentration, and vitamin D for bone health.

Hunter Hatton and his Ecoset water bottle

Water bottles

Back to school doesn’t have to be boring. It can be brightened up with this colourful range of children’s’ water bottles from sustainable Irish brand Ecoset.

These stainless steel bottles are BPA-free, 100% leak-proof and durable enough to withstand bouncing around in children’s schoolbags. They can keep drinks hot or cold, ensuring they are always at the temperature children like.

They can even be customised with names and a fun illustration free of charge.

Prices start from €23. For more details, visit theecoset.com.

My Little Library Bag.

Free books

My Little Library Book Bag is an initiative run in libraries throughout Ireland. Its aim is twofold: to reassure little ones starting primary school and to encourage them to visit the library.

As part of the initiative, every child starting school in 2023 is entitled to receive a free bag of books that explore themes such as starting school, making friends, and feeling comfortable being yourself.

The bag also contains a library card and cardholder as well as information about all the resources available at the library.

The hope is that children will return to their library, with their book bag in hand, to borrow many more books in the years to come.

Pick up your My Little Library Book Bag at your local library today.

Parents are teachers, too

While school is an essential place of learning, parents have a lot to teach children, too.

So says Susie Allison, a mum of three, American former kindergarten teacher with a degree in early childhood education, whose posts as @busytoddler on Instagram are followed by more than two million people.

Her account is full of ideas for family activities and tips on how parents can help their children learn everything from using scissors to good hygiene habits.