Tots to Teens: Kids will love pizza-making workshops 

The Cork on a Fork food festival is back from August 16 to 20, with a feast of activities for all the family.

Kids can learn to stretch, top, and cook their own pizzas at pizza-making workshops. The Cool Food School’s Deidre Doyle will host sensory cooking classes at which they will smell, chop and taste food while preparing some simple dishes.

A children’s food trail will lead them on a tour of Cork City, sampling little morsels of food along the way. They can expect to tuck into cheese, spiced beef, sausage rolls and ice cream.

There’s more to look forward to too. There will be talks and demonstrations at the Butter Museum in Shandon, including ones on how to make butter and soda bread and the traditional sweets that used to be popular with previous generations of children in Cork. Community gardens throughout the city will open to the public on August 19 to celebrate the wealth of community food and growing initiatives in the city. There will be pop-up play areas on Maylor Street and Cornmarket Street featuring the likes of giant Jenga, Connect Four, tug of war, face painting and a whole lot more.

Baba Box's box for mammies!

New mum gift box

The early days of motherhood can be such a challenging time for women. Tending to the needs of a newborn can take a significant toll on their physical and mental health.

You may know a woman who is currently in those newborn trenches, and you might want to let her know that you’re thinking of her. This New Mum Gift Box by Baba Box allows you to do just that.

Founded in 2016 by Sarah Walsh when she was on maternity leave, this small Irish business specialises in gifts for new parents, mums-to-be, siblings-to-be, and babies.

The New Mum Gift Box (€60) is a carefully curated selection of items from independent Irish brands that include hand cream, body butter, bath salts, chocolate and lip balm, and a choice of coffee, hot chocolate or peppermint tea.

To order a box or view the full gift item selection, visit bababox.ie.

Tips on a healthy, stylish pregnancy

Jess Redden is a pharmacist with a passion for food. She brings that passion to her Instagram account @jessredden1, where her posts about how to eat for health, fashion and skincare have built up a following of more than 90,000 people.

More recently, she has been using the platform to document her pregnancy and to share how she is preparing for the arrival of her first baby.

If you’re looking for information on how to style your growing bump or a step-by-step breakdown of what you should pack in your hospital bag, you’ll find it here.

The Princess And The (Greedy) Pea by Leigh Hodgkinson.

A greedy pea and a grumpy princess

The Princess And The (Greedy) Pea is a book reminiscent of the children’s classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar. It follows a pea who is ravenous — and then proceeds to eat everything from soup and bread to sprouts, cheese, pie and cake. All is going well for the pea, until it gets sleepy and goes to bed — unknowingly disrupting a very grumpy princess. Leigh Hodgkinson – who is best known for doing the animation for the TV show Charlie And Lola — has written a particularly whimsical book, turning the classic fairy tale on its head. This book will delight younger readers at bedtime – the words are lyrically rhyming and the illustrations captivating, but there’s not enough of a plot to keep older children entertained.

The Princess And The (Greedy) Pea by Leigh Hodgkinson is published in hardback by Walker Books, priced €14.20 (no ebook)