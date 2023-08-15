Dr Phil: My 18-month-old is underweight for her age 

At a recent developmental check, the public health nurse said my 18-month-old daughter is slightly underweight for her age but it is no cause for concern. I was shocked — I go to great trouble to ensure she has a good diet. Is there anything I can do to ensure she puts up weight?

A child's weight gain is often a cause for stress and concern for parents but usually less so for health professionals.

In your case, the nurse said she is not unduly worried about your daughter's weight and I expect she is planning on re-weighing her in the future.

Many factors influence a child's weight at any given time, so we would rarely be worried about a single measurement.

When we weigh infants, we compare their weight (and length and head circumference) to a standardised chart. This shows their weight relative to the population at that age. We refer to these as centile charts.

There are three different possibilities with your daughter:

1. Her weight is a lower centile than her length or head circumference;

2. Her length, head size, and weight match but are below average;

3. Her weight is dropping across centiles (not increasing as fast as we would expect).

We would check her weight in all of these settings at the next visit. Children's growth or weight gain often slows down temporarily, and by the next visit, they will be back on track without intervention.

If your child falls into the first category, we would monitor and make sure the discrepancy between head size and weight isn’t increasing. If it isn’t, it could be that the child is of slimmer build than average.

In the second scenario, your daughter may be below average weight due to being a smaller child. If you and her father are smaller than average, we would expect the child to be smaller than average due to genetics.

In the third scenario, where the weight is crossing centiles (your child was above average weight, was later below average, and now is even further below average) we would need to look for a medical cause. For example, it could be a gut difficulty in absorbing nutrition. Again, I would be keen to point out this is not usually the case and most weight variance is transient.

If you are making sure your 18-month-old has a healthy and varied diet, you are already giving her an excellent start in life. Please don’t over-focus on the test results — these are simply measures we use to ensure we don’t miss a problem. We will often flag something as a potential problem but advise parents not to worry about it as most likely nothing will come of it.

