Dr Phil Kieran: What can I do to prevent my child from getting ringworm again?

I thought ringworm was a thing of the past, but my 10-year-old son has developed it on his head. The doctor prescribed antifungal medication and we all used ketoconazole shampoo to prevent it from spreading. Can I do anything to ensure he doesn’t get it again?

Ringworm is found in people who work with large animals like cattle and horses,” a lecturer in college confidently told me, which surprised me, seeing as I had contracted it on my hand the previous year, having never worked with either animal.

Ringworm is a fungal infection (not a worm, despite its name) which can be caused by a number of fungi. These can be spread from large animals but also contracted from soil (how I came by mine) and contact with other people.

It can occur at any stage of life, but scalp ringworm or ‘tinea capitis’ is most common in children aged three to seven. As in your case, topical antifungals such as ketoconazole can effectively clear the problem, although you often have to use them for an extended period.

As the infection comes under control, the area can return to normal, but the fungus can form spores beneath the skin which can reactivate the ringworm if you do not continue to use the treatment.

As topical treatments can have difficulty penetrating hair follicles, we often prescribe an oral antifungal treatment. If there is any sign of hair loss in the area, we would definitely use oral treatment as this reduces the risk of permanent hair loss.

Usually, ringworm infection is a once-off event in the family. Activities to avoid include working in very damp, dusty or mouldy conditions or with soil or large animals, particularly if there is a break in the skin.

Otherwise, ensuring your skin is in good condition by moisturising if needed and covering up cuts will maximise the protection your skin naturally offers.

Tinea or ringworm can be transferred by sharing items such as hair brushes or towels for drying hair and skin. After treating the condition, I recommend washing all family towels at a high temperature.

If you have any pets in the household it might be a good idea to get them checked by the vet as a possible source of ringworm.

The same type of fungus that causes ringworm can cause athlete’s foot. I would always encourage people with athlete’s foot to check for signs of early fungal infection in the groin, as fungal spores can be transferred by underwear when put on over bare feet. If there is a fungal infection in the feet but not in the groin, my advice to stop it from spreading is to put on socks before jocks.

