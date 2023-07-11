Colman Noctor: At what age can you leave your child home alone?

- We sometimes assume that all children want to be older and be given more autonomy, but that is not always the case. Some children may be anxious about being left alone, and this needs to be considered.
- Start with short periods when the child is on their own, perhaps when you pop out to the shops. Make sure it is somewhere you can get back from if they need you and build up the time away as they adjust.
- Some children will be more comfortable being alone during the day than at night, so experiment with some day periods before leaving them alone at night or late evening.
- This adds an extra responsibility, and while some children might be particularly good carers of siblings, Tusla recommends that a child be 16 years old before taking on the role of babysitter.
- What to do if someone rings the doorbell. What to do if they are hungry. What number to call or neighbours to contact if they need any help.
- Dr Colman Noctor is a child psychotherapist