Tots to Teens: Ways to keep them busy over summer 

Take the reins of your GAA team

School is about to be out for summer and parents around the country have their fingers crossed for sunshine. If they don’t get the good weather they are hoping for, how will they keep their children entertained in the weeks and months ahead?

They might find the solution to their problem in Bainisteoir, an Irish-designed board game perfect for rainy days, especially if you’re a family of GAA supporters.

The game aims for each of the bainisteoirí (or managers) to secure enough funds to buy players for their football team. Those teams then take to the pitch for a chance at All-Ireland glory.

Bainisteoir was developed by two primary school teachers, who made sure the language, banking system, and organisation required to play the game were suitably challenging for children aged eight and up.

It costs €35 and is available from Eason, Toymaster, Art & Hobby stores, and online from bainisteoirboardgame.ie.

Adam King in his Human Collective Comfy Crew jumper.

Adam’s fashion venture

Adam King won our hearts when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show during the pandemic and offered us all a virtual hug. He has teamed up with the sustainable Irish urban wear brand Human Collective for its first-ever kids clothing collection.

The collection consists of crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies for children up to eight years, which come in a rainbow of colours approved by Adam. They also feature Adam’s now-iconic virtual hug symbol, ‘A Hug For You’ alongside Human Collective’s equals symbol, which represents the message of equality, respect, representation, and dignity.

“I really like the Human Collective jumpers,” says Adam. “They’re in lots of lovely colours and I love that my hug is on them.”

The sweatshirts and hoodies are priced at €39.50 and are available online from wearehumancollective.com or in store from Human Collective in the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin.

Carnival performer Ms Deevadee, Alchemy Arts getting ready to celebrate 40 years of Fota Wildlife Park. Pic: Darragh Kane

A wild party

Fota Wildlife Park turns 40 this weekend and plans to celebrate with carnival-style entertainment and fun for all the family.

Stilt walkers, jugglers, and other circus performers will roam the area between the main entrance and the Oasis Café from 12pm to 4pm. There will be carnival booths, face painting, and an array of challenging games for young and old to play. On Friday, June 23, there will also be pop-up performances by Cork-based vocal duo Velvet who will sing acapella swing and jazz numbers throughout the afternoon.

In the 40 years since it first opened, Fota Wildlife Park has expanded from 73 to 100 acres, has grown its animal collection from 59 species to 108, given €4m to conservation programmes and overseen the births of hundreds of endangered animals, including 240 cheetahs, 72 Rothchild’s giraffes, and 60 European bison. Wildlife talks, live and educational-themed events will take place over the summer to commemorate what the park has achieved.

For more information and to book tickets, visit fotawildlife.ie.

Autism support online

If you’re the parent of an autistic child or would like to learn more about the neurological difference, @littlepuddins on Instagram is a great resource to check out.

Run by Co Mayo-based Amanda McGuinness who is autistic and a specialist in autistic speech, language, and visual communication, its colourful posts bring the autistic experience to life.

McGuinness tackles common myths and misconceptions about autism, suggests helpful books, and discusses sensory issues, the early years, toilet training, puberty, meltdowns and more.

She also has a blog website, littlepuddins.ie, where she offers more free autism resources and advice.