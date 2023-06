My children, aged five and eight, suffer from hay fever, and I’m careful to keep the windows closed and dry their clothes indoors. Mostly, they manage without medication. In case there’s an emergency, what OTC medicine would you suggest having on standby?



This year’s hay fever season seems much worse than usual. Many people who never had hay fever are getting it, and those who already had the condition are suffering more than usual.

Hay fever, or seasonal allergic rhinitis, can be severe in Ireland as residential areas are often situated near tillage farms, which means most of us are exposed to pollen for the growing season. Also, people who suffer from eczema or asthma tend to be more prone to hay fever.

Hay fever can occur in early spring, with tree pollen kicking off in March. For those unlucky enough to be allergic to tree and grass pollen, the season can extend to September as the grasses pick up where the trees leave off. Every year, the intensity and duration will vary.

Symptoms can range from mild nasal congestion to itchy, runny eyes, constant sneezing and itchy throat and even skin rashes. Met Eireann has an easy-to-understand pollen forecast tool on its website, which can help plan whether or not you need to consider taking an antihistamine.

You are already taking preventative steps by keeping the windows closed and drying clothes indoors, but often we need anti-histamines too.

Antihistamines are a very safe and effective medication, with plenty of options available over the counter.

The antihistamine I would recommend as a first line is cetirizine. This can be bought as a liquid for children and licensed for those over two years of age. As with any over-the-counter medication, it is essential to read the directions and not exceed the recommended dose.

For those seeking non-medical ways to limit hay fever symptoms, a saline nasal rinse can relieve nasal congestion and dripping at the back of the throat. Use of a a thin layer of a product like Vaseline around the opening of the nose has been shown to reduce the amount of pollen that gets into the airways too.

The most important thing about hay fever is to limit its impact on your life.

It is great that you can mostly manage without medication, but spending the summer outdoors is a central part of childhood (and something most adults should try and do more of when able).

With this in mind, I suggest giving an antihistamine occasionally to a child who wants to roll down a hill or climb a tree with their friends.