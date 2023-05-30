Stay on your guard about the risks of poisoning at home 

- Use containers with child-resistant caps – but remember ‘child-resistant’ is not ‘child-proof’. If a child has enough time, they may open it.
- Keep medications and chemicals out of reach and sight of children.
- Use child-proof locks on cupboards, and keep all products in their original containers.
- If buying a plant, check out high and low-toxicity plants on exa.mn/poison-check
- Never transfer a product from original container to a soft drinks container.
- Don’t take labels off medicine, or other household products.
- Parents/grandparents shouldn’t take medication in front of children – they often copy adult actions. And never refer to medication as ‘sweets for adults’.
- Don’t leave medication open, put the lid back on, and store out of reach.
- Bord Bia Bloom: June 1-5 in the Phoenix Park. Among health gardens featured is the ‘Know, Act, Prevent Garden’ by NPIC in collaboration with the HSA – it will showcase dangers of toxic agents found in our homes/gardens.
- Public Poisons Information Line (01 809 2166), open seven days a week, 8am-10pm, can rapidly advise if you need to seek urgent medical attention for your child.