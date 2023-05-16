Dr Phil: What do I need to pack in our family first aid kit?

My children are aged four and one, and we’re bringing them abroad on holiday next month. What are the first aid essentials we need to bring with us?

What to bring in a first aid kit is a great question. I’m always fascinated with these kits and whenever I see them in a pharmacy, I can’t help but see what the manufacturers think we need.

My first aid kit would be a bit different to what you’ll typically find on the shelves. I have some specialised emergency equipment and medication and can suture small wounds and know when things like skin glue are appropriate.

The question of what to pack in a first aid kit for children is different. The first thing I would put in a first aid kit before travelling abroad is a copy of the travel health insurance (if leaving the EU) or a copy of the European Health Insurance card if travelling in the EU (you can apply for it online or in the local HSE health office).

Medical problems abroad can end up being extremely expensive, so having your insurance details on hand is essential. Most of what we use a first aid kit for is cuts, bangs, and scrapes, so the most essential item in a first aid kit is a box of plasters.

You will need clean water, gauze, and antiseptic ointment. Clean the graze, dry the blood off it, and then cover it with a plaster.

Following this, you need to consider bringing some pain relief like Calpol or other liquid paracetamol.

I would recommend paracetamol over ibuprofen as this can be hard on the kidneys, particularly in hotter countries where there is a higher risk of dehydration. I would also include some rehydration sachets like Dioralyte in case of ongoing vomiting.

If your child is vomiting or can’t take oral paracetamol, bringing a paracetamol suppository supply is a good idea too.

More general items should include antihistamines for adults and children in case of itchy insect bites and insect repellent to reduce mosquito problems.

Finally, I would pack gloves for handling any blood (if you had to help someone else) and medical tape in case the wound is bigger than the plaster — you can tape some gauze onto it before you get medical attention. Remember, ensuring the wound is cleaned before applying a dressing is critical.

Enjoy the trip — hopefully, the first aid kit will not be necessary.

If you have a question for Dr Phil, please send it to parenting@examiner.ie