My 12-year-old daughter got her ears pierced a month ago. Unfortunately, both earlobes are swollen and sore. We’ve tried antiseptic wipes. Is there anything else we could do?

GPs will see these problems more often as piercings become more common. This isn’t particularly surprising: poking a hole in the skin runs the risk of complications. Thankfully, with good hygiene practices in almost all of the establishments that offer piercings, the majority of people who get them don’t have any problems.

Look after any new piercing and disinfect the area regularly, usually two to three times per day, depending on the site. You should keep this up for at least the first six weeks, but it is a good habit to keep for the first 12 months. A bit of discomfort and swelling is to be expected on the first day or so, but if it doesn’t settle, your doctor will need to take a closer look. There are three leading causes of painful or excessive swelling after a piercing: Infection, allergic reaction, and hypertrophic scarring.

Infection will often be more tender than the other two causes and you may notice a discharge from the site. This can be clear or yellowish/green. If this is the case, you probably need an antibiotic and, unfortunately, the piercing will likely need to come out. This can mean that the holes will close up and then, if you still want the piercing, you will need to get it done again. If you are taking this route, I recommend a two-month gap, at a minimum, to allow the earlobe to heal before you go at it again.

Allergy is not as common with piercings as it used to be. This is because of a better understanding that the stud should be made of a hypoallergenic metal, such as titanium, gold, or silver. Cheaper, nickel-containing alloys were much more common, with more reactions seen in GP clinics. You can be sensitive to the slightest trace of some metals, so there is no guarantee that you won’t have a reaction. If this is the case, it can sometimes be treated by swapping the piercing for a different metal and using antihistamines.

Hypertrophic scarring, or keloid scarring, occurs when the skin grows over the wound. This can be fairly dramatic, and I would suggest that anyone with a family history of this condition should have a very long think about the risks before getting a piercing.

In all these cases, I recommend seeing your GP, who can determine the cause and advise your daughter appropriately. If she is told the earring needs to come out, it’s crucial she follows that guidance.

Re-piercing is a better option than having complications from a severe infection in the earlobe.

