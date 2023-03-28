Having 'the talk': How to discuss sex, relationships and sexual consent with your child

- You don’t need to wait until teen years to talk in appropriate ways about healthy relationships, how to respect boundaries and how to communicate well.
- ‘what’s it like to have a boy or girlfriend at your age?’ You might get nothing. By gauging where they’re at, you can prepare yourself to tailor the conversation. And you can come back to the conversation at a different time.
- By repeating messages around consent, they’ll absorb more and more. And talk positively to your child — don’t educate on dangers all the time. You’ll be more effective if you talk openly about what’s good about respectful mutual relationships – this enables kids to feel good about who they are.
- Comedian Jarlath Regan, creator with his wife Tina of parenting podcast Honey You’re Ruining Our Child, is a spokesperson for the We-Consent campaign and was a panellist at its launch. He has a weekly ‘walk and talk’ tradition with his son, 12-year-old Mikey. “It’s the highlight of our week. Sometimes we go to the Hill of Tara. We have various places we go. It’s a completely honest space, where he can say anything to me and I’m not allowed to get upset, and similarly I can put things to him.
- Use what’s going on in the media — films highlighting features of healthy relationships, for example, trust/equality/communication/being yourself — or what’s going on in the community to instigate conversation.
- You may be eager to ask your teen about what experience they’ve had, but this line of discussion may make them close up – defeating the purpose of communication. This’ll help you communicate openly with them — and they’re more likely to be honest with you in future when talking about these issues. And when kids do open up, listen. “Don’t take over the discussion. Let them take the lead. And avoid asking too many questions,” says Freir.
- www.webwise.ie; www.sexualwellbeing.ie; www.schooldays.ie; amaze.org; spunout.ie; www.thinkuknow.co.uk[/urrl]. Remember to check them out yourself before recommending them to your children.
BodyRight and #LetsGetReal. These are for professionals working with young people, for example, in schools/youth groups/colleges.
DRCC also runs consent workshops for second and third-level students, as well as wider campaigns to raise awareness and create change. Information and resources are available at www.drcc.ie. DRCC’s national helpline 1800 77 8888 is free/open to anyone with concerns about sexual violence.