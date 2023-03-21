Tots To Teens: New seminars for parents to teach children how to develop resilience

Teach children ways to overcome anxiety and develop resilience with the help of a new series of seminars. The ISPCC and Childline.ie are joining forces with acclaimed children’s author, illustrator, and art psychotherapist Katie O’Donoghue to deliver a series of free seminars to equip parents and teachers with the tools they need.

O’Donoghue’s second book, The Little Otter Who Tried, has recently been published by Gill Books. It’s an illustrated story that teaches children about self-care, resilience and how to ask for help — all topics covered during this webinar series. The series will also give participants an increased knowledge of coping skills and a toolkit of resources that they can use to support children.

The webinars are designed to help children aged from 5-12. The first will take place on March 28, between 7pm and 8pm, and will focus on building resilience. The second will take place on April 25, between 7pm and 8pm, and will look at managing anxiety. The third, on May 9, is for teaching professionals and will cover both topics.

Find out more, register at www.ispcc.ie/event.

Walk for Autism

Adam Harris, CEO, AsIAM pictured with Annabel-Rose Smith aged 8 and Lenny Fox aged 3 pictured at the official launch of the Same Chance Walk for Autism at Belmont Demesne in Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Sunday, April 2, is World Autism Day, and AsIAm — Ireland’s national autism charity — is calling on everyone to support autistic people in their communities by taking part in the Same Chance Walk for Autism at Belmont Demesne in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Starting at 11am, the 5K walk is designed to be an event for all ages and abilities, with wheelchair and buggy-accessible routes available. In addition to the walk, a range of family-friendly activities and entertainment will be offered,

including food trucks, music and games.

Individual tickets are €25 and family tickets cost €50. They can be purchased from www.asiam.ie, and all proceeds go towards the charity.

“We support thousands of autistic people every year and must raise €2m just to maintain our current activity,” says Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm. “But we need to do so much more, and we can only do this with public support. Registering to take part in the Same Chance Walk sends a powerful message of acceptance to autistic people, while raising much-needed funds to improve the lives of thousands across the country.”

Kids’ growing kit

Planting seeds to grow vegetables is a great way to get kids interested in food, and there’s no better time than spring to get them started.

This kids’ growing kit from www.odetoearth.ie, a Kerry-based family-run business, contains everything a budding gardener needs. Priced at €22, it includes organic seeds for growing rocket, lettuce, peas, and beetroot. There are six reusable compostable pots, six wooden plant labels, a detailed growing guide and a list of ideas for gardening activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Wander Wild Festival

This weekend, Killarney hosts its annual Wander Wild Festival, which promises three days of outdoor adventure, creativity, and fun for all the family.

The festival’s events and activities take place in the stunning setting of the Killarney National Park. Events for children include hunting for the Gruffalo in the woods, searching for treasure in the grounds of Ross Castle or learning all about animals at the interactive animal roadshow. Teenagers will be invited to try out the escape room or to take part in workshops where they can create musical dramatic performances.

There is plenty for the grownups to do too, such as hikes in the mountains, cycles through the national park, and kayak tours of the lakes as well as saunas, mother-and-baby yoga sessions, breathwork workshops, foodie tours, pony treks, rock climbing, forest bathing, and so much more.

Prices for activities range from free to €25. Visit www.wanderwildfestival.com for more details.