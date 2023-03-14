Bedtime for baby: tips and tricks from child sleep consultants

When Clare McCarthy’s first child was six months old, he was waking throughout the night, almost hourly.

“I’m a pretty well-rounded, confident mum — and I couldn’t resolve it,” says the Cork native who is based in London.

Recalling how conflicted she felt, she says: “You adore your newborn. You’re in this beautiful bubble — yet it can fill your body with dread, knowing you’re going into a night of broken sleep. You get through your day, doing your best to try to correct the things you think didn’t work the day before, and then it’s another terrible night.”

It can all feel very lonely. “Your other half is heading out to work and you’re home alone with the child all day. You’re trying to correct things you feel might be wrong, but you’re never quite sure. It creates anxiety in you, whether or not you’re a naturally anxious person.”

Her husband, Jeremy, suggested consulting a sleep coach. “We both went. It was important we were aligned, that we both felt confident we were doing the right thing for us and our son. That in itself sets a tone in your home. Children as young as six months can feel that tone, that confidence — that you’re calm, know what you’re doing.”

Following the consultation, McCarthy created a consistent, simple routine that worked for her — “nap times I aimed for my baby to get to, but that I wasn’t obsessive about either, and set feeding times I chose not to go outside of”.

One of the toughest changes involved a habit she’d got into during the night. “Every time Sebastian woke, I’d feed him. I had to stop doing that, which was very hard, but I was supportive of him and I felt confident in what I was doing.”

Now a mum of two — Sebastian, almost four, and two-month-old Alison, McCarthy has stuck to the essential elements of the bedtime routine begun over three years ago. Her children’s wind-down period begins at about 6pm every evening. During this time she ensures she has very focused connection time with each child.

“I ask them what they want to do, and I get 10 minutes on the floor with each of them — doing a jigsaw, a game, my son might show me how he’s practising his S’s,” says McCarthy, now a certified sleep consultant (she’s accredited by PBC Sleep School, London) and founder of sleep and child behaviour consultancy The Positive Practical Parent.

The 10-minute connection time is for her children to “feel seen”, and for McCarthy to know – when putting them to bed later – that they’ve had this one-on-one time with her. “Where there’s no technology, and where they feel if they want to talk about something I’m there to give them my undivided attention.”

And then she moves into the children’s bedtime routine, which doesn’t involve a nightly bath — instead, every second or third night is bath night. “New mums feel this pressure to have a bath every night. Why, when it’s not essential?”

Teeth-washing and bathroom visits happen during the wind-down period and the bedtime routine is very simple — story, a song, into bed, and sleep. “I don’t deviate from this routine, even if they plead ‘read another story’. I’m a firm believer in being kind, loving — but children need boundaries.

“They feel security in boundaries. If you start to deviate, that’s a little crack in your boundary, and little things will unravel your bedtime routine.”

“Young children crave consistency. They love to know what’s happening next... The same is true of bedtime.”

Clare McCarthy with Sebastian as a baby

Sleep independence

An active member of International Association of Child Sleep Consultants, McCarthy meets parents with wide-ranging baby sleep problems: those who can’t sleep for longer than 20 minutes and who only nap in a sling or buggy, and babies or toddlers who sleep well for the first stretch of the night but wake hourly after that. And then there’s the early waking — and toddlers who won’t stay in bed.

Sleep issues also arise alongside baby development, for example, with the cot-to-bed transition, or when dropping night-time feeds/naps/the dummy. Some parents are trying to get a handle on twin sleep, others on how to get sleep right with a bedroom-sharing toddler and baby.

Part of McCarthy’s job is calling out misinformation around baby and toddler sleep. “It confused me massively as a new mother when people said ‘it’s totally normal for a six-month-old not to sleep through the night’. But actually, it is also completely normal for them to sleep through the night.”

A similar misleading statement is ‘no babies actually sleep all night’. This is true, says McCarthy — nobody anywhere sleeps all night, but this doesn’t mean an adult is required to support the baby back to sleep. “They need to be able to settle themselves back.”

McCarthy’s motto around baby/infant sleep is: ‘do what works for you and your family’. As a sleep coach, she reviews the family holistically, before advising on a suitable solution. Her biggest tip to help parents improve/maintain good sleep in their baby is to breathe.

“Babies and children are so in tune with their parents that when a parent’s stressed and anxious it makes a situation trickier. So, take a big breath, count to 10, remember this moment will pass — if you can stay calm your child will eventually calm.”

She shares other practical tips:

Connection — provide cuddles, love, playtime and laughter during the day. Naps and bedtime are for sleep only.

Consider sleep environment, for example, black-out blinds and white noise to eliminate household noise.

Using a swaddle for a newborn helps them feel secure.

Create bedtime routine that indicates to your child it’s time to unwind. Keep it consistent so they know the series of events that happen before it’s finally time to sleep.

Don’t deviate from this routine: if it’s one story, it’s one story. Little additions here and there can create gaps and increase a child’s curiosity to see what other boundaries can be stretched.

Avoid scenarios where parent is essential for the child to fall asleep, for example, rocking or feeding them to sleep. “If you do this and your child sleeps all night, great. However, they’ll often wake throughout the night and look for that comfort again to get them back to sleep.”

Rule out screen time for up to one-hour pre-bedtime — this should be a wind-down time free of cartoons and brain stimulation.

Bedtime routine

Sleep consultant and author of The Baby Sleep Solution Lucy Wolfe agrees that a bedtime routine is a cornerstone of positive sleep practices. “Everything to do with baby’s sleep should happen in the bedroom where they’re going to sleep. The routine should be logical, linear, no zigzag, done in a dimly-lit environment, about 20 minutes in duration, and with two to four activities.”

Wolfe also recommends a regular wake time. “Start the day with a feed and exposure to bright and natural light.”

She also advises watching the ‘nap-gap dynamic’. “If the gap is too big between the last nap and bedtime, it often causes sleep problems. For babies between four and eight months, the gap should be about two hours, for eight to 18-month-olds three to four hours — and 18 months plus, it should be four to five hours.”

Children’s sleep pattern is likely to be on parents’ minds as clocks spring forward an hour on March 26. Dr Nilong Vyas, paediatrician and sleep expert, suggests making this easier by spreading the time change across four days, shifting the child’s sleep earlier by 15 minutes a day.

“If your current schedule is sleeping from 7pm-7am, start sleeping at 6.45 pm and wake up at 6.45 am. Continue shifting sleep 15 minutes a day for four days, at which point your child’s post-daylight saving time (DST) sleep schedule should be the same as the pre-DST sleep schedule.”

McCarthy says teaching children to sleep gives parents space — and ultimately freedom, which is impossible when babies and toddlers require parental input to fall asleep. “When you feel you’ve no option to go out, meet a friend or have a walk at 7pm, that’s an awful burden,” she says.

“Now, if I want to go out solo, or Jeremy and I want to go for dinner, I have the freedom to do it — because their bedtime isn’t dependent on me.”

For more information see: