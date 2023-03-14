Bedtime for baby: tips and tricks from child sleep consultants

Following the consultation, McCarthy created a consistent, simple routine that worked for her — “nap times I aimed for my baby to get to, but that I wasn’t obsessive about either, and set feeding times I chose not to go outside of”.
- Connection — provide cuddles, love, playtime and laughter during the day. Naps and bedtime are for sleep only.
- Consider sleep environment, for example, black-out blinds and white noise to eliminate household noise.
- Using a swaddle for a newborn helps them feel secure.
- Create bedtime routine that indicates to your child it’s time to unwind. Keep it consistent so they know the series of events that happen before it’s finally time to sleep.
- Don’t deviate from this routine: if it’s one story, it’s one story. Little additions here and there can create gaps and increase a child’s curiosity to see what other boundaries can be stretched.
- Avoid scenarios where parent is essential for the child to fall asleep, for example, rocking or feeding them to sleep. “If you do this and your child sleeps all night, great. However, they’ll often wake throughout the night and look for that comfort again to get them back to sleep.”
- Rule out screen time for up to one-hour pre-bedtime — this should be a wind-down time free of cartoons and brain stimulation.