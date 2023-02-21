Aoife Hearne: How can I help my three-year-old who suffers from constipation? 

My three-year-old son suffers from constipation — it’s been an issue since he was a baby. I encourage him to drink water and finish his vegetables, but he still finds it difficult to pass a stool. What would you suggest?



Constipation in infants, children, and even teenagers is a common complaint. It tends to peak in toddlerhood and can cause much anguish and pain for children and parents alike.

For more than 90% of children the cause is “functional” rather than a structural or a medical issue. It is commonly triggered by an event such as a child associating pain or discomfort with a bowel movement which then develops into a chronic situation.

Other common causes may be a lack of dietary fibre, low fluid intake, excessive milk consumption, and fear or anxiety about using the toilet.

The word “constipation” is often bandied about without sufficient evidence.

For children up to four years of age, at least two of the following symptoms should be present in the past month to accurately diagnose constipation:

Fewer than two bowel movements a week;

Pain with bowel movement;

History of large stools;

Presence of a large faecal mass in rectum;

At least two episodes of soiling a week (in toilet-trained children);

There is no one food that causes constipation and this includes bananas which are often unfairly targeted as the cause of this condition.

The best approach when dealing with constipation is to be consistent and persistent with the following:

Adequate fluids;

Adequate and varied fibre from food;

Toileting routines;

Regular movement (aim for the child to be physically active for at least 60 mins a day);

Adequate fluid helps fibre to do its job properly. Drinking fluids regularly prevents the stool from becoming too hard and difficult to pass.

Children aged between one and three should aim for 1-1.2 litres of fluid per day. The majority of this fluid should come from water and milk. Aim to offer fluids on a little-and-often basis, so fluid is being consumed multiple times a day.

Along with fluid, adequate and varied fibre intake is critical. Fibre works by absorbing water and adding bulk to stool making it softer and easier to pass.

Giving children too much fibre can cause problems by filling them up too quickly and reducing iron and calcium absorption. It is wise to stick to the American Health Foundation recommendation of “age + 5g” of fibre per day. Your three-year-old child should consume 8g of fibre daily.

Increasing fibre intake

When choosing packaged foods aim for food that either has 3g of fibre per 100g (anything less is low in fibre) or 6g of fibre per 100g (high in fibre);

Choose wholegrain or wholewheat bread, rice, and pasta when possible;

Add fruit to breakfast cereals;

Add extra vegetables to dishes such as curry or bolognese;

While most children will grow out of constipation if this becomes an ongoing issue it is important to consult with your GP to rule out other causes such as coeliac disease.

