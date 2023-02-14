Dr Phil Kieran: It takes my children weeks to recover from a tummy bug

I’ve two children aged five and three who regularly pick up tummy bugs. It can take up to two weeks before they are back to normal. Is there a way to speed up the recovery process?

Unfortunately, tummy bugs are a fact of life for parents of young children. Most will pick up one to two tummy bugs per year, often increasing if they are around other children as they are more likely to pass bugs back and forth.

Most tummy bugs are caused by viruses and are self-limiting, with children usually returning to normal after two to five days. More serious episodes can be caused by bacteria, such as food poisoning or infections from polluted water.

In the case of your children, it would seem they are getting sick more frequently than normal and that the symptoms are lasting longer than usual. This could be due to either a persistent cause of gastroenteritis or some behaviours which are delaying the infection from settling down.

It would be helpful to talk to your GP to rule out a gut issue which can cause problems with absorption of nutrients (this will usually be diagnosed with kids who are underweight or not growing as expected). If absorption is not an issue, ask if your GP could facilitate sending a stool (poo) sample to a laboratory the next time one of your children gets sick to eliminate bacterial gastroenteritis. Things that would increase the risk of a bacterial infection include incorrect food storage like reheating/refreezing defrosted food, undercooking foods or storing/preparing raw meat near raw foods like salads. I would also recommend reviewing your tap water. If this comes from a well, there may be contamination from the surrounding farmland.

To help your children reduce their risk of infection, I would suggest introducing a hand-washing rule before eating. This is obviously tricky with younger children, but it is critical to teach them to wash their hands from an early age.

Some viruses which cause gastroenteritis can cause inflammation in the lining of the gut. In some cases, this can lead to lactose intolerance. I wonder if your children have a high dairy diet and if temporary or transient lactose intolerance prolongs symptoms. Considering this possibility, I would recommend the next time they get sick excluding lactose from their diet for two weeks and see if they recover more quickly. When lactose intolerance is temporary, I do not recommend a dairy-free diet for children. Dairy is an important part of a child’s diet providing essential nutrients, including bone-building calcium.

Along with being careful with sanitation, all parents need to get their children fully vaccinated. One of the first vaccines they get protects against rotavirus, which causes diarrhoeal disease. Prior to this vaccine, rotavirus was the most common reason young children needed hospitalisation.

