Dr Phil Kieran: How can I ensure my child doesn’t get conjunctivitis?

My three-year-old daughter recently developed conjunctivitis, which she found distressing. The doctor prescribed antibiotics and thankfully they worked quickly. Other than washing her hands, what steps can we take to ensure she does not get the infection again?

Conjunctivitis is a common complaint that almost every child will develop at some stage. Waking up with your eye stuck shut or a slimy film across your vision is enough to put anyone in a bad mood.

Most creches insist that the child stays out if they have conjunctivitis and it can be a problem for the whole family.

Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the clear lining of the eyeball (conjunctiva). There are a few different types of eye conditions: allergic conjunctivitis is similar to hayfever; irritant conjunctivitis is normally caused by something getting in the eyes or contact lenses drying out; or it can be caused by infection.

Infectious conjunctivitis usually starts with mild redness of the eye and some discharge which is most notable in the morning or when your child wakes from a nap. In some cases the eye can be stuck together and if it is painful to open, apply cooled boiled water on a cotton pad to dissolve the crust.

Most cases of infectious conjunctivitis will settle by themselves and do not need antibiotics. If the eye is slightly pink rather than red and your child doesn’t seem bothered, you can see if the infection settles by itself. However, if the eye is very red, or sore, or if the vision is affected you should seek to get it reviewed as soon as possible. If the eye becomes very painful or they can’t see out of it you should get an urgent medical review - this applies to adults and children alike.

In your question you say you are already aware of the importance of hand washing for prevention and this is categorically the most effective way to reduce conjunctivitis. Another strategy to prevent conjunctivitis is to make sure they cough or sneeze into a tissue or their elbow. Covering a cough or sneeze with your hands can inadvertently redirect bacteria or viruses from your mouth or nose onto your eyelids and into your eyes.

Conjunctivitis is unfortunately a fact of life and most children will get it a few times. Thankfully it is not too uncomfortable and usually resolves itself fairly quickly with treatment. Keeping the hands clean and teaching good cough and sneeze hygiene will significantly reduce the frequency with which it happens, and, most children will stop getting the eye infection by the age of five or six.

Note: If you wear contact lenses and get conjunctivitis it is vitally important to stop wearing your lenses until the infection clears.

