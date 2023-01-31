Dr Phil Kieran: My teenage son suffers from painful mouth ulcers 

My teenage son suffers from regular bouts of mouth ulcers. They are very painful, and he is in pain for weeks until they subside. As a result, people often mistakenly think he is grumpy and disengaging when it is simply too sore for him to converse. His mouth hygiene is very good; he regularly visits the dentist, hygienist etc. Is there anything we can do to stop them from reoccurring or at least treat them when they do appear?
