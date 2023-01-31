Dr Phil Kieran: My teenage son suffers from painful mouth ulcers 

My teenage son suffers from regular bouts of mouth ulcers. They are very painful, and he is in pain for weeks until they subside. As a result, people often mistakenly think he is grumpy and disengaging when it is simply too sore for him to converse. His mouth hygiene is very good; he regularly visits the dentist, hygienist etc. Is there anything we can do to stop them from reoccurring or at least treat them when they do appear?

Mouth ulcers can ruin your day, and I’m not surprised your son can come across as withdrawn or grumpy if he gets them a lot. All of us at some point will get a mouth ulcer, but for most, it will last a few days to a week, and then we can forget it for another year or so. For some people, including your son, mouth ulcers can appear from several times per year to nearly continuously. A dentist should see any oral ulcer lasting more than three weeks.

Mouth ulcers have several causes and, as you noted, dental hygiene is a key consideration. Ensure the teeth have no sharp edges and avoid chewing or sucking on things like gum or lollipops as the friction can cause mouth ulcers.

To rule out any other cause for recurrent mouth ulcers, I would make sure your son has a good varied diet (including foods high in vitamin C), doesn’t smoke or vape and avoids hot, spicy or acidic food/drinks or tooth-whitening substances.

If you have already ruled out these causes, the next step is to make an appointment with your GP to explore possible medical issues. The two main ones to consider are inflammatory bowel disease and Behcet’s disease. Symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease include a change in bowel habits or weight loss and a family history of the condition. Behcet’s disease is a rare condition that again tends to run in families and causes ulcers in the mouth and ulcers to form on the genitals.

If none of these conditions is the culprit, then a diagnosis of recurrent aphthous stomatitis is usually made. This condition causes recurrent mouth ulcers and no other medical problems. The advice, in this case, is to manage the symptoms at home as best as possible.

Rinsing the mouth two to three times per day with salt water is a good first-line treatment and can significantly relieve the pain. Stepping up from this, I would suggest paracetamol and some simple anti-inflammatory treatments like ibuprofen or rinsing the mouth with aspirin (try not to swallow any and I would not recommend this for younger children). For more persistent or painful ulcers, using a physical barrier such as Orabase, which you can get without a prescription in the pharmacy, can help ulcers heal quickly and give good pain relief.