Dr Phil Kieran: I'm afraid my year-old granddaughter will choke

Choking in children is a terrifying prospect. I remember when my son was weaning, a friend of mine had a kid the same age who was self-feeding finger food. This led to a lot of spitting as they learned to eat. I still remember how scared I felt; I thought I would have to step in and help remedy a choking episode.
I now know baby-led weaning is as safe as any other form of weaning and is every bit as valid a choice as spoonfeeding.
- If you have a question for Dr Phil, please send it to parenting@examiner.ie