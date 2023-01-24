Julie Jay: Forget weekends away, going to the toilet on my own is the holiday I dream of

Toddlers generally want to be in their parents’ space because, much like the British tabloid press, they thrive on flouting personal boundaries.

A quick disclaimer: there is nobody I want to spend time with more than my two-year-old, and before he was born, I looked forward to a lot of hanging out with him but just how much hanging out was something I had not really anticipated.

‘Alone time’ is up there with fun boot camps and Irish men following through on a plan as the stuff of fantasy once you become a mammy, and nothing quite prepares you for it.

When you tell friends you’re expecting a baby, they are thrilled. The clapping! The tears! The joy! Of course, what a real friend would do is offer a perfunctory congratulations and then sit you down for an honest heads up.

You’ll never go to the toilet alone again. Forget romance — the closest thing to pillow talk you’ll enjoy for the next 10 years is mustering enough energy to ask if your spouse turned the heating off. You will view a hot cup of tea like it is a loaded gun in terms of the peril it poses until that kid is at least in Junior Cert.

The level of connectedness is definitely something I didn’t see coming, and as much as I spend most of my time kissing Ted’s head and running my hand through his curls, I do yearn for time on my toblerone.

Did I expect my child to be emotionally attached to me? Of course. Did I also expect him to weep uncontrollably when I go for a shower? Not really.

If you spot a woman walking with a swashbuckling Blackbeard-style limp around a west Kerry supermarket with a child clinging to her right leg and his head buried in her bum, please know that we are both having a good time and this is just how we do shopping in our household now.

Lately, my toddler is so physically attached to me it’s as if he’s desperately trying to crawl back in from whence he came (sorry Ted, but my vaginal cavity is a one-way thoroughfare, so no U-turns allowed, especially two and a half years after the fact).

Part of being a mammy is hoping they feel secure enough to know that even if you’re not physically there, you are there, and so I try to get Ted to the childminder’s a couple of days a week for his sanity and my own.

Yesterday, while dropping Ted back to the minder’s cosy kitchen wherein his buddies had already set up station, he cried so much, it was as if I’d told him I’d been chosen for Jeff Bezos’ latest space mission (which, based on how many Christmas presents I bought on Amazon this year, seems a fair trade-off).

He wailed. He convulsed, and he tried to make himself vomit. (A handy trick he picked up back in his cot days when he wanted a swift exit from what he viewed as his grey mesh prison).

Faced with Ted’s theatrics, I apologised profusely and said if there wasn’t any improvement, just text and I could pick him up. Six minutes later, I was parked up in Dingle town centre and had already received pictures of Ted happily tucking into toast, legs crossed and delighted with life.

His earlier performance was Golden Globe worthy, and I felt strangely swindled.

It is a reminder that as much as Ted needs me, minus mammy, he’s actually — grand. Dare I say, content? His happiness, it turns out, is not contingent upon being affixed to me.

When he was a small baby, Darling Husband and I would take turns giving the other an hour off. Now if I attempt to go for a nap, I will be awoken momentarily by Ted on a trike dragging me from my horizontal position like a woman who has given up and is in need of some tough love.

Ted will figuratively slap some sense into me and take me to the sitting room for his latest game which involves mammy being ‘his cushion’ (not as comfortable for mammy as it sounds, and also worryingly obsequious).

Generally, most family AGMs happen in our bathroom when mammy is ambitiously going for a ‘number two’ like a woman without commitments.

Forget weekends away, going to the toilet on my own is the only holiday I dream of. This morning is no different, with Ted on trike barging into the bathroom, followed swiftly by DH.

“Terrible about what happened to Lisa-Marie Presley, isn’t it,” DH says.

I am just about to plead for clemency when our cat also lands in, and there we all are, one big happy family, just hanging out in the bathroom.

“Sorry, I’ll give you a minute,” DH says as he retreats, taking Ted and the cat with him, much to the consternation of both.

I am alone, at last — and that can only mean one thing. I reach for Prince Harry’s Spare because there is no better place to read about the heir to the throne going spare than on the throne itself.

So engrossed am I in Harry’s tale of placing Elizabeth Arden cream in his nether regions that one of my legs goes dead, and I have to call DH to lift me out, which he does as if I am an injured soldier being carried across the trenches.

Yes, going to the toilet on your tod may be an indulgence, but it can also come at a price, so whatever you do, keep that door unlocked because you never know when a two-year-old or a 42-year-old might need to come and save you.