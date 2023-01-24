Tots to Teens: Baby massages, cooking with kids and free library initiative 

Library initiative

Spring into Storytime is an online initiative by Irish public libraries which features authors and librarians reading children’s books by Irish writers. Stories can be filtered by age, category and language, and there are more than 100 titles to choose from. From The Timid Rabbit to Lighthouse Joey and the Pooka Party, there are hours of stories to enjoy. Log onto librariesireland.ie to enjoy bedtime stories and cuddles with your child.

Baby massage

Learning the basics of baby massage can be a great way of building a bond with your new baby. It can also be therapeutic, with many parents finding it helps improve issues such as colic and trapped wind.

Rachel O’Sullivan is a registered baby massage instructor who teaches group classes in the Mahon Point Shopping Centre. These run over five consecutive weeks and are suitable for babies from birth to pre-crawling.

The classes last up to two hours and focus on a new set of strokes on a different part of the body each week. Time is also allocated for chats with other parents over tea and coffee, as well as relevant talks about baby development.

The course costs €130 and most healthcare policies refund up to €100. Find out more by visiting babychi.net.

Weather wear

Goose & Gander clothing

To keep your child well-wrapped up and protected from the worst of the winter weather, check out Irish children’s footwear and clothing label Goose & Gander. Its colourful overalls, raincoats and wellies are designed for children who enjoy puddle jumping and outdoor exploring in all weathers.

All products are wind and waterproof, and the raincoats come with detachable hoods and pockets. They are made from soft wipe-clean fabrics and fleece lined to keep your children warm while splashing in muddy puddles. See gooseandgander.ie.

ADHD Challenged

Parenting a child with ADHD has its challenges. Challenges that can leave parents feeling depleted and in need of support. ADHD Ireland is an organisation that provides up-to-date information, resources and networking opportunities to individuals with ADHD and parents of children with ADHD, as well as the professionals who work to help people manage their ADHD.

This Friday, January 27, it is hosting a free online mindfulness class for parents. Taking place from 10am to 11am and hosted by mindfulness practitioner Denise Coleman, it will allow parents to step away from their worries and learn some techniques for alleviating stress.

Tickets can be booked through eventbrite.ie.

Cook classes

One Yummy Mummy

Children need to be equipped with the skills they will need to become happy and healthy adults. One of those skills is the ability to cook for themselves. Jolene Cox is the Dublin-based, award-winning food writer and cookbook author behind oneyummymummy.com.

Log on to see Jolene and her eight-year-old daughter Lils host an online cookery club for parents and their children.

For a monthly fee of €10 or a yearly fee of €100, you and your children will have access to videos in which Lils and her mum demonstrate a series of easy-to-cook recipes. You will also be able to join weekly live cook-along Zoom classes, download a back catalogue of printable recipes, watch tutorials that teach a range of kitchen skills, and use the meal planner and shopping list tools.

All recipes are simple and fuss-free and designed to be fun for the whole family.