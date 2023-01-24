Tots to Teens: Baby massages, cooking with kids and free library initiative 

Rachel O’Sullivan is a registered baby massage instructor who teaches group classes in the Mahon Point Shopping Centre. These run over five consecutive weeks and are suitable for babies from birth to pre-crawling.
The classes last up to two hours and focus on a new set of strokes on a different part of the body each week. Time is also allocated for chats with other parents over tea and coffee, as well as relevant talks about baby development.
The course costs €130 and most healthcare policies refund up to €100. Find out more by visiting babychi.net.
To keep your child well-wrapped up and protected from the worst of the winter weather, check out Irish children’s footwear and clothing label Goose & Gander. Its colourful overalls, raincoats and wellies are designed for children who enjoy puddle jumping and outdoor exploring in all weathers.
All products are wind and waterproof, and the raincoats come with detachable hoods and pockets. They are made from soft wipe-clean fabrics and fleece lined to keep your children warm while splashing in muddy puddles. See gooseandgander.ie.
This Friday, January 27, it is hosting a free online mindfulness class for parents. Taking place from 10am to 11am and hosted by mindfulness practitioner Denise Coleman, it will allow parents to step away from their worries and learn some techniques for alleviating stress.
Tickets can be booked through eventbrite.ie.
Children need to be equipped with the skills they will need to become happy and healthy adults. One of those skills is the ability to cook for themselves. Jolene Cox is the Dublin-based, award-winning food writer and cookbook author behind oneyummymummy.com.
Log on to see Jolene and her eight-year-old daughter Lils host an online cookery club for parents and their children.
For a monthly fee of €10 or a yearly fee of €100, you and your children will have access to videos in which Lils and her mum demonstrate a series of easy-to-cook recipes. You will also be able to join weekly live cook-along Zoom classes, download a back catalogue of printable recipes, watch tutorials that teach a range of kitchen skills, and use the meal planner and shopping list tools.
All recipes are simple and fuss-free and designed to be fun for the whole family.