Tots to Teens: Making the net safe for children and a hospital check-up for teddy bears

Many parents worry about what their children get up to online. For expert advice, check out Irish charity CyberSafeKids, which helps families to navigate the internet and its potential pitfalls. It's Cyber Academy is an internet safety series for parents and children ages seven to ten, and it’s free and available on demand.

Ten topics are covered, including passwords, privacy, misinformation and camera safety. Each topic consists of a three-minute animated video, a conversation guide to support parents, a quiz to reinforce the learning and a fun activity sheet the whole family can complete.

For details, see exa.mn/cyber-academy

Killarney National Park 500 Piece Puzzle, €17.50

Board games

Board games and jigsaws can deliver hours of family fun. If you’d like to add some new options, we recommend visiting www.goslinggames.ie.

This is the family-run business behind the best-selling Discovering Ireland, a travel-based game that tests players’ knowledge of Irish geography. Set up in 1987, it has since worked with local artists to develop a series of Irish-themed jigsaw puzzles that take inspiration from our natural landscape, myths and legends. There are 100-piece jigsaws, €12, for the little ones as well as more challenging 500-piece, €17.50, and 1,000-piece puzzles, €18.50, all featuring colourful portrayals of the likes of Skellig Michael, Killarney National Park, the Giant’s Causeway and Cú Chulainn.

Bearing up

Do your children get nervous before visiting the doctor or the hospital? If so, tell them to grab their favourite teddies and bring them along to the RCSI’s annual Teddy Bear Hospital, which takes place at the RCSI St Stephen’s Green campus in Dublin on January 28 and 29.

This free event for children between the ages of four and ten is organised by the RCSI’s medical, physiotherapy and pharmacy students. They organise fun interactive activities that aim to alleviate children’s fears.

These activities include teddy having his annual check-up, fixing any rips or tears and learning how to keep it healthy. While looking after teddy, children will also learn about different aspects of healthcare such as surgery, food and nutrition, first aid and more.

The sessions taking place on January 28 will be appropriate for all children between four and ten, while the following day’s sessions will be better suited to those with disabilities and chronic illnesses. These sessions will be smaller and quieter, and more volunteers will be available to help.

On both days, attendees will have the opportunity to help raise funds for Children in Hospital Ireland. This charity works with 14 paediatric units nationwide to make hospital happier for children and young people. You can make a donation when booking your ticket here or by entering a raffle on the day you attend.

Caroline O'Connor

Food advice

If you’re about to introduce your baby to solid foods or struggling with a fussy eater toddler, see Caroline O’Connor’s Instagram @solidstart.ie. The registered paediatric dietitian, lactation consultant and mum of four’s account is full of honest, practical and evidence-based tips for providing children with a simple and varied diet.

From introducing food variety to portion size, allergens, and what to pack in kids’ lunch boxes, O’Connor says she offers no-nonsense feeding advice for busy parents.

