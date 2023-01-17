Julie Jay: I just want to be a Stacey Solomon-type mammy, with like ironed clothes and stuff

Warning: I now possess a label maker and am not afraid to use it. In my defence, I hold mummy influencer Stacey Solomon fully accountable. For quite a while now, Stacey has been a favourite follow of mine — purely because she inspires me to be the kind of mother who arranges grapes in the shape of a peacock as a mid-afternoon snack for her brood. When I say inspires me, I don’t mean enough actually to sit down and do it, but she makes me at least want to give it a whirl which is still fairly impressive.
Stacey is pregnant with her fifth child and visits to her page usually have me chewing my hair with inadequacy (she made her daughter a toy make-up table, and the one-year-old already has more eyeshadow brushes than I’ve ever possessed). Her endless creativity makes me want to do DIY so badly I have even gone so far as to buy Pritt-stick. But my good intentions are usually scuppered when I get distracted by something shiny, and by shiny I mean an episode of Real Housewives.
Sadly, I fall out of love with labelling as quickly as I fall into it. This morning we hit a nadir when DH and Ted return home to find me printing a sticker that reads ‘Julie’s label-maker’ to be attached to — you’ve guessed it — my label-maker. DH stares at me with a look that tells me I have gone past the point of no return, and despite my protestations that this is meta and deliberately self-referential, I know I now officially have a problem.
As much as I can aspire to be an organised, label-making mammy, that’s not who I am. We don’t develop different personalities after we have kids — we simply take our personalities with us and try to adapt to the circus show that is parenthood the best we can. For all our obsession with labels and defining ourselves and what type of guardian we are, we can sometimes forget that we don’t need a label or even a label-maker to be good at this parenting thing.
“Is this one of your Desperate Housewives ,” he asks, looking bemused.
“Real Housewives and, no, I just want to be a Stacey Solomon-type mammy, you know, with like ironed clothes and stuff,” I sigh forlornly.