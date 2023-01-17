Julie Jay: I just want to be a Stacey Solomon-type mammy, with like ironed clothes and stuff

Warning: I now possess a label maker and am not afraid to use it. In my defence, I hold mummy influencer Stacey Solomon fully accountable. For quite a while now, Stacey has been a favourite follow of mine — purely because she inspires me to be the kind of mother who arranges grapes in the shape of a peacock as a mid-afternoon snack for her brood. When I say inspires me, I don’t mean enough actually to sit down and do it, but she makes me at least want to give it a whirl which is still fairly impressive.

This week, while most media outlets have been consumed by the narrative of Prince Harry telling his truth, I have been following the big stuff: notably, Stacey clearing out her fridge and reorganising with homemade labels. Yoghurts. Cooked meats. Uncooked meats. Fruit. Crudités. Even thinking about her perfectly arranged compartments gives me butterflies.

Stacey is pregnant with her fifth child and visits to her page usually have me chewing my hair with inadequacy (she made her daughter a toy make-up table, and the one-year-old already has more eyeshadow brushes than I’ve ever possessed). Her endless creativity makes me want to do DIY so badly I have even gone so far as to buy Pritt-stick. But my good intentions are usually scuppered when I get distracted by something shiny, and by shiny I mean an episode of Real Housewives.

On Tuesday, Stacey’s January journey moves to her storage cupboard and its meticulously arranged cereal containers complete with homemade labels in a classic italicised font. It all has me frantically googling label-makers with a Black Friday level of frenzy. Then I have an epiphany: the only thing holding me back from completing Mammy Level 1 Parenting is putting order on the chaos, and that order comes in the shape of this sticker contraption.

Within 48 hours my label gun has landed and I find myself giddy — it has Bluetooth and buttons. With a few clicks I am in, and so commences my latest mammy obsession. By Friday I am labelling anything that doesn’t move and sometimes things that do, as my cat will testify. Shelves, containers, Tupperware, it’s all up for grabs as I manically try to organise my life one Times New Roman sub-heading at a time.

As any label-making addict will tell you, it starts as a weekend thing, just a few labels here and there, a bit of fun among friends. Before you know it, you are home alone making labels in a desperate bid to achieve the thrill you experienced initially when that gun shot out its first ‘Julie’s charger’ affixation. (If you think attaching a label to a charger will stop your spouse from stealing it, think again. Even my aggressively fast label-making doesn’t intimidate Darling Husband — what can I say, he’s a formidable foe).

So obsessed am I with the new toy that I have come to create labels for more random objects around the house, much to the bemusement of DH. On Sunday he wakes up to a label attached to his head reading: ‘my wife is brill’. (Comedy gold, I know).

Sadly, I fall out of love with labelling as quickly as I fall into it. This morning we hit a nadir when DH and Ted return home to find me printing a sticker that reads ‘Julie’s label-maker’ to be attached to — you’ve guessed it — my label-maker. DH stares at me with a look that tells me I have gone past the point of no return, and despite my protestations that this is meta and deliberately self-referential, I know I now officially have a problem.

As much as I can aspire to be an organised, label-making mammy, that’s not who I am. We don’t develop different personalities after we have kids — we simply take our personalities with us and try to adapt to the circus show that is parenthood the best we can. For all our obsession with labels and defining ourselves and what type of guardian we are, we can sometimes forget that we don’t need a label or even a label-maker to be good at this parenting thing.

Ironically, in trying to fit ourselves under these umbrella terms we do a total disservice to what makes us messy, brilliant, and uniquely ourselves as parents.

Sitting down for a cup of tea this evening I tell DH about Stacey Solomon and my organisational aspirations.

“Is this one of your Desperate Housewives ,” he asks, looking bemused.

“Real Housewives and, no, I just want to be a Stacey Solomon-type mammy, you know, with like ironed clothes and stuff,” I sigh forlornly.

“Well you don’t need to be,” DH tells me. “Because you’re a Julie Jay mammy, and that’s even better.”

DH is smooth. I’ll give him that. Taking a sip out of his tea he immediately spits it out as if he has been poisoned.

“Ugh, what is that?”

Sure enough, in my manic efforts to organise our lives, I have mislabelled the sugar as salt. And with that, the universe has spoken: forget the labels — it’s what’s inside that counts.