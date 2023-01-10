DURING my hospital stay with Ted, I was asked numerous times if he had any siblings, sometimes by the same person.

“Remind me, how many brothers and sisters does Ted have again,” one medical practitioner enquired, having asked the same question the day before.

“Still zero,” I replied, having failed to produce a spare for the heir within a 24-hour period.

Of course, given that this person helped Ted come out the other side of RSV, I can forgive the momentary lapse in memory and will forever be indebted to her. Also, in her defence, it is a question I am swatting off with increasing regularity these days. Yes, the subject of a potential Baby Number Two has become an increasing obsession for everyone and anyone except Darling Husband and me.

This week was no exception, as Ted and I set off on our daily errands.

“Are we expecting?” asks the man behind the counter at the petrol station.

For a moment, I consider what exactly it is I could be expecting — and then realise what he is insinuating as I see him nod to my happily rounded post-Christmas belly.

“No,” I answer proudly, “I just like bread.”

Heading for our weekly flat white and babyccino (Ted needs at least one flat white before he can function), I stop by the bank to take out cash because even good looks won’t pay for coffee. At the ATM, I bump into a man I worked for briefly during the late ’90s before those pesky child labour laws forced so many of us Junior-Certers out of work (shakes fist at well-meaning but out-of-touch politicians).

He proceeds to high-five Ted in such an exuberant way I am sure he is secretly passing him a fiver. Upon examination of Ted’s palms, it turns out, sadly no, it was just a high-five with absolutely zero money exchanged. To add insult to injury, Ted gives him a boom — but still no financial contribution is forthcoming. What can I say? It’s a tough crowd.

“He’s tall, isn’t he,” the man says as he shakes his head in amazement.

“Yep, no paternity test required,” I say, and we laugh while not stating the obvious, which is that surely we could still be running the risk that another tall man fathered Ted. I mean, the fact that the child is tall still leaves about 1.5 billion potential alternative dads out there. After all, January 2020 was a hectic pre-pandemic time on the side of this West Kerry mountain, so I would be forgiven for not being 100% sure about Ted’s lineage.

And then comes the suggestion nobody needs before their first cup of coffee on a Monday morning: “It’s nearly time for ye to go again,” he chuckles, and Ted and I look at him, and though I can’t see Ted’s face from this vantage point, I know his tiny toddler eyebrows are also raised. Now that I think about it, Ted’s lack of eyebrows is the number one giveaway that DH is, in fact, his biological father — potential personal crisis averted.

If Ted does remain an only child, based on the only children I know and love, I can sleep easy at night knowing that not having siblings is not the presumed route into ignominy that it once used to be. In fact, as a former teacher, the only real downside I can see is that you have a very short Irish oral. But never fear. Due to the absence of polygraphing equipment available to the Department of Education, you can just make up stuff. Never was this so brilliantly done as when one of my all-time favourite students and an only child made up five sisters — Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie - for her Irish oral and proceeded to procure an A1. Afterwards, when asked if her slightly prehistoric examiner had raised a bushy eyebrow, she said he joked about how Dad was outnumbered. They quickly moved on to how she would tackle underage drinking as the Minister for Health (her answer was prison for the culprits — she was pretty hardline). Yes, only children have an ingenuity that is quite simply unparalleled.

The topic of how many kids to have has come up a lot in conversations with my fellow mammies. A friend of mine recently assured me her three-year-old had put the kibosh on another baby and that they are leaving the decision rest with him. I mean, this seems like a lot of pressure on a baby but also I get it because ‘passing the buck’ is my middle name (trust me, it makes for a lot of awkward conversations at passport control).

Another friend keeps reminding me that ‘three wasn’t the plan’, having been surprised by twins the second time around, despite using two types of contraception. Generally, this story is repeated over glasses of wine and loud enough for the table across from us to shake their heads in amazement — ‘two types of contraception? Wowzers!’ — before my friend will nod and offer an obligatory “of course we’re so happy they’re here but still, three is…..intense.”

Will we have another baby? At the moment, it’s proving unlikely as DH and I are currently in permanent separation due to Ted. Yes, we have finally discovered a reliable contraceptive — it’s letting your toddler sleep between you like a starfish in the bed. Believe me, it’s foolproof.