Dr Phil Kieran: Does my 11-year-old need a flu vaccine? 

The children’s vaccine is live and delivered as a nasal spray in two doses in the first year, followed by a single dose annually.
We need to give the vaccine yearly because the immune response starts to decrease over time, and the strain of flu changes each year. Most kids don’t mind the nasal flu vaccine, and it’s quick to administer.
For those curious about what a live vaccine means, here’s a quick rundown. It is a virus cell that expresses antigens (little protein tags) from the selected flu variants. It is a very weak virus and is grown to thrive in cold temperatures (below body temperature). This means when the immune system meets the virus, it can clear it easily as it can’t replicate and primes the immune system against flu. As the immune system responds to this vaccine, it is normal to have a runny nose, a mild cough, and for the child to feel a little tired, but this is caused by the immune system increasing activity for a few days, not due to illness from the vaccine.
