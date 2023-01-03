Tots to teens: Free parenting support and financial advice for children

This isn’t always easy, and there are times when we could all do with a little extra help.
Parents Plus is an Irish charity that has developed evidence-based, practical parenting courses and mental health programmes that aim to improve the wellbeing of children and their families nationwide.
There are seven courses to choose from, including an early years programme for parents of children aged from one to six, a children’s programme for parents of children aged from six to 11, and an adolescents’ programme for parents of teens and tweens.
There are also courses for parents of children with ADHD and special needs, as well as a course for parents who are preparing for, going through, or have gone through a separation.
Thanks to support from the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and the Community Foundation for Ireland, these programmes usually run free of charge in locations throughout the country.
Find out more at parentsplus.ie