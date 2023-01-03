Tots to teens: Free parenting support and financial advice for children

A new year has begun, and many of us have resolved to be better able to deal with parenting challenges in the months ahead.

This isn’t always easy, and there are times when we could all do with a little extra help.

Free parenting courses

Parents Plus is an Irish charity that has developed evidence-based, practical parenting courses and mental health programmes that aim to improve the wellbeing of children and their families nationwide.

There are seven courses to choose from, including an early years programme for parents of children aged from one to six, a children’s programme for parents of children aged from six to 11, and an adolescents’ programme for parents of teens and tweens.

There are also courses for parents of children with ADHD and special needs, as well as a course for parents who are preparing for, going through, or have gone through a separation.

Thanks to support from the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and the Community Foundation for Ireland, these programmes usually run free of charge in locations throughout the country.

Find out more at parentsplus.ie

Making cents

How many times have you wished you were better able to manage your money? Being financially savvy is a vital life skill and it’s one children might struggle to learn as we move further towards becoming a cashless society.

Bank of Ireland has developed a resource for parents to help their children with this. Talking Cents (download here) is based on research that children as young as three can develop an awareness of money, and by age seven will have developed money habits that they will maintain for the rest of their lives.

The booklet contains all sorts of activities that parents can do with their children, from giving them opportunities to pay with cash and receive change in shops to learning the value of saving up for things. It brings the world of finances to life in a fun and practical way while teaching children valuable lessons about money.

Connecting with teenagers

Many parents are surprised by just how much their children need them once they hit their teenage years

Many parents are surprised by just how much their children need them once they hit their teenage years. They are going through so many changes in their bodies and in their lives, and it can be a huge help for them to know that Mam and Dad have their backs when needed.

However, this doesn’t mean your guidance and support are always appreciated. Teenagers may even react angrily to your offers of help, implying that you’re the last person in the world that could understand their problems. This can make the teenage years a tricky time for families.

Following Instagram accounts such as @parentingteensandtweens can provide reassurance and a bit of comic relief. Run by American mums Kira Lewis and Whitney Fleming, who have five teenagers between them, it’s full of advice from experts and stories from parents who are also in the teenage trenches.

My Mini Munch

Dublin mother-of-three Clodagh Pugh was not impressed by the choice of baby clothes on offer when her first son was born. So she bought plain bodysuits and baby-friendly fabric paints to make him clothes herself.

This was the beginning of My Mini Munch, a range of leggings, jumpers, and skirts that are handmade in Dublin. They are all made from organic cotton which has been ethically produced. Recycled packaging is used in everything from business cards to swing tags, invoices, and thank you cards, and it can all be reused and recycled again afterwards.

My Mini Munch clothes are designed for children from newborns to six years old. The range features unisex colours and prints so they can be passed down to younger siblings. We particularly like the ones printed with terms of endearment in the Irish language.