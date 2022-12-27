Tots to Teens: Dublin mums' podcast covers highs and lows of parenthood

The Mother of Pod podcast is a must-listen. Hosted by Dublin-based Sophie White and Jen O’Dwyer, this is an irreverent, no-holds-barred take on parenthood in general and motherhood in particular.

The pair have been friends since their days in Montessori and now have five children between them. They discuss everything from the shock and awe of the birth experience and the tedium of life with small babies to the difficulties in getting children used to childcare and how to use the potty. Every story is told with humour and compassion.

There are over 70 episodes that you can listen to for free across the various podcast platforms. That will keep you going well into the new year. If you like what you hear and want to sign up for more, you can then pay a monthly €4 subscription fee to receive the latest episodes in your inbox. Find out more at broadcast.talltales.ie

Ruby Berner (aged 10), Beatrice Allen (aged 7) and Xanthe Allen (aged 9) with Simone O’Shaughnessy of Ba-Goose Clothing for Children & Babies at the launch of the Ballymaloe Craft Fair 2022.

Warm and bright

This winter has been a cold one and it’s far from over yet. If you’ve got small people in your life, you can keep them warm and cosy when the temperature dips with this range of fleece booties, blankets, hats, scarves, jackets and raincoats by Ba-goose Children’s Clothing, bagoose.com.

Ba-goose is based in Cork, where Simone O’Shaughnessy designs and creates all the products. Her colourful and funky range of clothing is designed to be easy to wear.

Junior chefs

Knowing how to cook yourself a nourishing meal is an important life skill. It’s one that children can start learning from a young age. Deirdre Doyle from the Cool Food School in Greystones, Co Wicklow, is a food educator who has taught children how to cook since 2018 and now has a cookbook called Chop, Cook, Yum.

Retailing from €14.99, it contains more than 50 healthy and easy-to-follow recipes from morning munches and scrumptious snacks to delicious dinners. Recipes are ranked from easy to hard and the focus is on building children’s confidence and independence in the kitchen.

With the help of this colourful cookbook, 2023 could be the year your children start to develop the culinary skills they will need to cook for themselves in the future.

Early development

Parents often worry about their children meeting developmental milestones, especially with their firstborn. This is where Instagram accounts such as @candokiddo can help.

Run by American occupational therapist and mother Rachel Coley, this account features video archives full of reassuring information about developmental milestones, breastfeeding and walking as well as snapshots of everyday life as a parent. You’ll find it all here, from tummy time to tips on weaning, along with much more.

Creative writing for teens

Does your teenager keep a diary? Do they like to explore their thoughts through writing? If so, they might want to take part in an online creative writing course run by www.creativewriting.ie.

The next course for teenagers starts on January 25. It’s being taught by Eve Ainsworth, an award-winning author and creative workshop coordinator who has worked extensively with teenagers to help manage their emotional and behavioural issues.

The course costs €170 and is limited to ten participants. Over six weeks, they will be shown how to start writing, where to find inspiration, develop credible characters, bring scenes to life through description and structure a story. They will also be given notes, assignments and plenty of constructive feedback.