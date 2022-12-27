Business mums: When necessity is the mother of invention 

Ireland has one of the highest rates for early-stage female entrepreneurs in Europe. Two mums who set up new businesses due to challenging family circumstances, talk to Helen O’Callaghan

After her toddler suffered third-degree burns in an accident and then got sepsis, mum-of-four Sinéad Crowther sat by his bedside and promised: ‘If you pull through, I’ll change my life’.

The Meath-based mum recalls feeling “consumed with guilt” – when the accident happened, shortly before Christmas 2016, she’d been at work.

John pulled through – he’s now eight, with brothers aged 15, 18 and 21. And lone parent Sinéad kept her promise. For 25 years she’d worked in community pharmacies but after John’s accident felt scared to leave her children. “On New Year’s Day 2017, I was up early, paying bills, figuring out how I was going to pay for everything. I wondered if there was something I could do from home, rather than go out to work.”

Never having seen an over-the-counter product to soothe sore throats or coughs in young children, she’d long had an idea for a children’s throat lozenge. “I’d say to work colleagues – ‘one of these days, I’m going to invent it’. I was always clear on what it should be: a lollipop made from jelly, it had to have honey – and zinc and vitamin C for immune support.”

Sinéad Googled ‘how to make a product from scratch’. It led her to Enterprise Ireland’s website, where she spotted an invite to anyone wanting to explore a business idea to complete a form. “So I did. Two weeks later I got a call from Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers programme.

“They really liked my idea and wanted to talk about it. It was such a spark to my confidence. Being a mum can be a thankless job – as a lone parent, you feel you’re never doing enough. That phone call was the start of me regaining self-belief.”

Enterprise Ireland introduced Sinéad to universities that develop food products and she met food scientist Seán Gilbride. “With my brief and his expertise, we developed the jelly formula as it is now. Enterprise Ireland funded that. I had the idea, but I didn’t have background knowledge – about mass production and shelf life.”

Not for the faint-hearted

Pharmacy groups were interested in stocking the lollipop. “I needed help scaling it up, getting it into pharmacies. I also had to figure out how to get the jelly onto the stick – it’s a child-friendly design, a stick-man. You wouldn’t expect it to be complicated but it was. I reached out to manufacturers asking if they’d make the popsicle. They wouldn’t because of the stick.”

Sinéad won an Enterprise Ireland Competitive Start Fund of €50,000. “It wasn’t a grant – they then owned equity in the business.” She’d met fellow mum Denise Lauaki (“between us, we’ve eight children”) on the New Frontiers programme. With a background in engineering, business and marketing, Denise became Sinéad’s business partner in 2019.

“She had all the skills to scale up manufacture. We had to self-manufacture, so we raised investment to build a factory and buy machinery. We launched in April 2022.”

The Tonstix lollipop (with added apple/strawberry because “some children don’t like honey”) is in 1,200 pharmacies. Sinéad’s hugely grateful for Enterprise Ireland’s help with funding, mentoring and networking. “You have to seek, research, pursue. But if they believe you’ve a good idea, you’ll get support.”

Starting a business isn’t for the faint-hearted. “I don’t take a proper salary. Our belts have been tightened for the last few years. It’s a big sacrifice.

“And things don’t always go to plan. You could be set back by months. You must be able to roll with the punches, not get hung up on setbacks. There’s also balancing the workload. Denise and I, joint owners now, divide tasks between us – there’s a lot on our shoulders.”

But it’s been worth it. “I can schedule meetings around my priorities – my children. And I’m really proud that I’m modelling for them that you can achieve anything if you try hard enough.”

Braincalm's Brenda Cassidy

Frustration and fear

Cavan-based mum-of-three Brenda Cassidy didn’t intend to start a business. “It came out of necessity,” she says. One of her three children (now aged 16, 14 and 12) used to have difficult-to-manage meltdowns and was highly anxious. “She had coordination and sensory difficulties,” says Brenda, who now knows her child has dyspraxia and was suffering back then from sensory overload.

An occupational therapist specialising in end-of-life care, Brenda’s “frustration and fear” drove her to take a career break from her HSE job. She retrained in the paediatric brain and in sensory processing. Within a year she built a programme that helped strengthen her daughter’s weak core and body, and connected her brain and body so they could work together. Over time this reduced anxiety and boosted strength and self-esteem.

“Dyspraxia, dyslexia, autism and sensory processing disorder are all brain cousins – types of traffic jam in the brain caused by weak connections,” explains Brenda, who founded the Braincalm Institute. It offers a physical programme that empowers teachers/parents with a daily 15-minute group exercise OT programme to strengthen brain connections. It significantly strengthens a child’s core, limbs and coordination – and relieves frustration and anxiety.

The Braincalm Institute also licences – in Ireland and Britain – a personalised complex sounds programme created by Dutch sound engineer Steven Michaleis and his psychotherapist wife Kaska. This strengthens brain connections through headphones.

“Braincalm doesn’t replace therapy – it bridges the gap while children wait for therapy,” explains Brenda, whose child waited two years for paediatric OT assessment and a further five for therapy.

Believing she had “something special”, Brenda researched how many parents/schools were dealing with long wait lists for assessment/intervention for children in difficulty. “I realised there was a market. I piloted the physical programme for a year in an inner-city school. I was stunned at the positive turnaround reported by parents and teachers. They said it was like giving children calming medication – except it wasn’t medication.”

Brenda ran live workshops, teaching the programme, and by 2019 had seven Braincalm trainers nationwide. “We’ve now taught over 5,000 school staff and parents. We’ve just launched Braincalm for post-primary.”

Her husband Colin’s income – he works in the headstone business – sustained the family and for the first two years her business. She got significant help from her Cavan-based Local Enterprise Office (LEO): first a Trading Online Voucher (TOV) to set up an e-commerce website, then a “massively helpful” Covid TOV. “I had to move all training fully online, with live webinars and recorded videos. It was a massive project, overhauling the site. And fantastic because I’m now ready to trade globally.”

'It’s a vocation'

This year, Paula received a TAME (Technical Assistance for Micro-Exporters) grant from Monaghan LEO. “It’s for companies wanting to showcase at an international trade show. It enabled me to launch the Braincalm Institute in the UK.”

Having at one point put her engagement ring on Done Deal to help fund the workshops, Brenda advises anyone wanting to start a business: “Either start as a side-line business to your own career – or have a partner with means to support the family and you financially.

“People think start-ups get loads of free grants. There’s no free money. You must find the money to spend, be it a loan or self-generated, and spend it – and show proof you did – before you get a grant of 50% back.

“Another vital support LEO offers is mentorship, the right person to guide you,” she adds.

Starting a business is a vocation, she says. Most days she’s glad she did. “But it’s not easy. I’m part of a women-in-business group in Monaghan run by LEO. They’re fab. You have to find your supports because it can be very lonely.”

According to the latest Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, Ireland has the third-highest rate for early-stage female entrepreneurs across European countries.

Typically, women’s start-ups tend to be more service-based, often in the area of wellness and nutrition, says Orla Martin, head of enterprise at LEO, Offaly.

“There have been lots of businesses where female entrepreneurs have seen a gap based on their experience, which can be in the new mum space and in baby products.”

Martin says it’s becoming increasingly common for parents to start businesses because of the flexibility of social media and hybrid/remote working. “All of these area shifts have made it easier for women, parents, to set up businesses.”

